Need a push to help you reach the fitness goals you set for yourself in January? Fitbit is offering its new Charge 4 fitness band for just $69 right now as part of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals. That’s $50 cheaper than its normal price of $128.95 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen (for comparison, the Charge 4 is $112 on Amazon). Amazon Buy:Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Trackerat$69 For under $70, you’re getting a fitness band that can track everything from your steps, to providing GPS, to monitoring your sleep quality. The Fitbit Charge 4 can also sense your heart rate, so it...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO