Hulu’s Live TV Plans Are Now More Expensive

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has a couple of different subscription tiers for users to choose from. One of those tiers is the live TV tier which is more expensive, but now it looks like it’s going to become even more expensive where it will now cost an extra $5 a month. However, there is...

