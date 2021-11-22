ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State discards Grambling 82-47

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Ames) Iowa State posted 49 first half points and rolled to a lopsided win over Grambling on Sunday. The Cyclones move to 4-0 on the season with the 82-47 victory.

Aljaz Kunc was a perfect 7/7 from the field with five 3-pointers to tally a team best 21 points. Tristan Enaruna posted 15 points and nine rebounds. Tre Jackson and Tyrese Hunter each scored 12. Hunter added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

The Cyclones shot 52% (13/25) from 3-point range. Their next contest is against 4-0 Xavier on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the Upsie NIT Season Tip-Off.

