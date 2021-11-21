ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Travis Kelce owns fifth-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Back in September, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce became the fastest tight end to 8,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, Kelce claimed some more NFL history, moving up the all-time receiving yards leaderboard. With 74 receiving yards, Kelce has reached 8,702 receiving yards during his career.

With that amount of yards, Kelce officially moved into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time receiving yardage list by a tight end, passing Rob Gronkowski (8,668) and Greg Olsen (8,683). Only Shannon Sharpe (9,961), Antonio Gates (11,841), Jason Witten (13,046) and Tony Gonzalez (15,127) have more receiving yards than Kelce.

Kelce has managed some incredible achievements in his career so far. Last year, he became the only tight end in NFL history to have five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He set NFL’s record for most receiving yards in a single season last year, after having previously set the record briefly back in 2018.

We’re watching a Hall of Fame career unfold before our eyes with Kelce. Whenever he decides to hang up his cleats and move on from the game, he’ll undoubtedly be recognized as one of the greatest to ever play the position. There’s still plenty of time for him to continue moving up the leaderboards, but for now, he’s just focused on stacking wins and helping this team get back to the Super Bowl.

