Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 11 win over Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs will march into the bye week with four consecutive victories, saving perhaps their most impressive performance for last. The Dallas Cowboys were the league’s top-ranked offense heading into this game, and they scored at least two touchdowns in every game this season. That is until they played the Chiefs today. Kansas City held them without a touchdown in the game, something that validates all the success that the team has seen in recent weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs during their dominant Week 11 win?

Final score: Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This game started out golden for the Chiefs. The defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. The offense got an opening touchdown drive. The defense even forced a turnover on the ensuing possession by Dallas. From there, things got a bit more difficult for the team. The offense struggled to stay in rhythm throughout the game, stalling out multiple times leading to field goal tries or punts. It’s not the type of performance that Patrick Mahomes and his unit wanted to have, but like every game this season there were positive things they can build off of. The run game, for instance, was really clicking at times.

Weekly awards

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: DL Chris Jones

DL Chris Jones Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: C Creed Humphrey

C Creed Humphrey Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: CB Charvarius Ward

CB Charvarius Ward Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce

TE Travis Kelce Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: CB L’Jarius Sneed

CB L’Jarius Sneed Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

K Harrison Butker Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Travis Kelce’s four-yard rushing touchdown.

Travis Kelce’s four-yard rushing touchdown. Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: No touchdowns by the Cowboys.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

This game had the best possible start for the Chiefs. A three-and-out was forced by the defense followed by a scoring drive for the offense. Then, the KC defense forced a turnover of its own. It’s hard to imagine that they only came out of those favorable scenarios with nine points.

The interior offensive line for Kansas City has been so impressive this season. They got a ton of movement in the ground game this week and made running up the middle look easy when it’s actually one of the toughest things to do.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a breath of fresh air in the run game. He averaged over five yards per carry on the ground, more than any running back averaged in a single game during his absence.

The defense had some really great performances from a variety of players. Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward, and Rashad Fenton all had some big moments that helped keep the Chiefs in the game.

The defense was really the star of this game for Kansas City. They held the No. 1 scoring offense in the league without a touchdown. They forced six punts, a fumble, two interceptions and held them to just three field goals.

This was also only the fourth time in the Steve Spagnuolo era that the Chiefs have had four or more sacks. It’s the first time since 2016 (Dee Ford) that a single-player (Chris Jones) has had 3.5 or more sacks in a single game.

The Chiefs’ offense kept Dallas in this game with penalties, tipped passes and dropped balls. That sloppy play on offense has been a reoccurring theme this season. A lot of it seems to happen when the team goes away from running the football. Food for thought.

I’m not surprised to see the offensive holding penalties and the taunting penalties from this officiating crew. Our weekly referee breakdown revealed that this crew called offensive holding a lot (17 times heading into Week 11) and had the second-most taunting calls in the league.

Tershawn Wharton had a play that showed off his freak athleticism, chasing down a receiver from his defensive tackle position. He also had a really impressive tackle for loss in the first half too.

The pooch punt by Harrison Butker on the field goal formation was pretty creative. That’s something the team has practiced for a while, not just by design either, but if there is a botched snap on a field goal attempt. It pinned the Cowboys deep and made them go the length of the field.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The bye week is here for Kansas City and it just so happens to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday. Chiefs players and coaches will take the week off and celebrate with friends and family. They’ll reconvene for a Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.