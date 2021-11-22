ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Louisiana In Real Time

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uU9UM_0d3XACqx00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where it's Game 4 of the 2021-22 college basketball for Mike Woodson and his Indiana Hoosiers. Sunday night's opponent are the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and both teams come into the game with identical 3-0 records.

Tip time is 7:30 p.m. Here's how to watch. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updating on all the action live from center court right here on press row. We'll have all the news and big plays, plus some opinion and highlights when they come available. The most recent items are on the top, so just refresh to get the latest.

Here we go:

FINAL: INDIANA 76, LOUISIANA 44. Indiana moves to 4-0 on the season. Next game is Tuesday night against Jackson State. GAME STORY to come.

9:31 p.m. — Louisiana still shooting just 19 percent (12 of 62). If there's one gripe about Indiana tonight, it's that the Hoosiers have committed 21 turnovers. Far too many.

9:22 p.m. — We're at the world's greatest timeout, and it;'s Indiana 67-32. Hoosiers still shooting it at a great rate (61.9 percent). They're also 8-for-14 from three, their best night of the young season, and are 7-for-9 from the line. All good.

9:14 p..m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis has 11 points so far tonight, and he passed Jared Jeffries on the all-time leading scorers list. He's now No. 53 with his 1,018 points. Butch Joyner is next with 1,030. Subs in for Indiana — Michael Durr and Khristian Lander.

9:08 p.m. — Parker Stewart is having himself a night. He's 6-for-6 from the field and has made all three of this three-point attempts. Leading the Hoosiers with 16 points so far.

9:02 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis picks up his third foul at the 16:40 mark. Hoosiers up 22, so it shouldn't be an issue, but worth paying attention to. First media timeout at 15:48. INDIANA 48, LOUISIANA 26.

8:33 p.m. — This great defensive effort by Indiana in the first half continues a theme to this season. So far this season, they've given up 19 first-half points to Eastern Michigan, 20 to Northern Illinois and 27 to St. John's. Factor in tonight's 14-point effort by Louisiana, and that's an average of just 20 points per half. Indiana leads 37-14 at the break.

8:27 p.m. — Indiana takes a timeout with 4:04 remaining in the half, and leading 29-7. Louisiana now 2-for-29 shooting.

8:22 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two free throws and the lead grows to 27-7. Indiana is 5-for-5 from the free throw line so far. But then he picks up his second foul and heads to the bench with 5:10 remaining in the half.

8:14 p.m. — We've reached the under-8 media timeout and Indiana's defense is still in total control. Louisiana is 2-for-22 shooting, a mere 9 percent. Indiana leads 21-6.

8:05 p.m. — Michael Durr coming in for the Hoosiers. He gets a block on Indiana's first defensive possession. He's on the floor with Geronimo, Lander, Bates and Kopp. Louisiana really struggling to get any good looks. They call a quick timeout with 10:14 to go. They still have just five points.

8 p.m. — Xavier Johnson picks up two fouls in a matter of about five seconds there. He was assessed a technical, and then pick up a personal foul on the inbounds. He heads to the bench. The hurts. Second media timeout now. Not much happening. INDIANA 14, LOUISIANA 5.

7:57 — The first wave of substitutions come in for Indiana, with freshman Tamar Bates and sophomores Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander coming in. Going to see a lot more of Lander tonight with Rob Phinisee out. Big moment for him. He needs to play well.

7:47 p.m. — First media timeout and Indiana leads 10-4. We've seen all of the Trayce Jackson-Davis improvement, a move with his right hand — and a made basket — and a missed mid-range jumper from 16 feet. Nice hustle play there by Race Thompson, diving on the floor to cause a jump ball. INDIANA 10, LOUISIANA 4.

7:40 p.m. — And we're off. Indiana gets the tip. Trayce Jackson-Davis misses a shortie, but gets the rebound and scores. He was fouled as well, and converts the free throw. A quick 3-0 lead — and a made free throw!!

7:15 p.m. — The same starters for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter. They've started all four games so far this season.

7 p.m. — Indiana will be shorthanded tonight. We already knew about Trey Galloway being out. He broke his wrist on that flagrant foul last Wednesday in the St. John's game. He'll likely be out 4-6 weeks. Senior point guard Rob Phinisee is also out, nursing a calf injury. And true freshman Logan Duncomb has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • HOW TO WATCH: Here's how to watch Sunday night's game, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spread and nuggets on the game. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: Indiana let a 13-point lead slip away in the second half, but they never trailed and answered the bell every time St. John's got close. They hung on to win 76-74, the third straight win for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
HoosiersNow

Hoosiers' Defense Stifles Northern Illinois in 85-49 Blowout Win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second game in a row in the opening week of the season, Indiana got off to a great start and roared to a huge halftime lead. And at halftime, first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson reminded his team that no letdown was allowed on Friday night. There wasn't, and the Hoosiers cruised to an 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois.
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Trey Galloway
Person
Jared Jeffries
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Hoosiers#Blog#The Louisiana Ragin#Cajuns#Louisiana 44#Jackson State#Louisiana 26
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
indianahq.com

Indiana vs. Louisiana by the Lineups

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers now sit at 4-0, one of five undefeated Big Ten teams left. The Hoosiers crushed Louisiana 76-44 on Sunday night, handing the Ragin’ Cajuns their first defeat of the season. IU did not have the services of Rob Phinisee, Trey Galloway, or Logan Duncomb for the contest. Of the remaining available Hoosiers, which combinations stood out in IU’s impressive victory?
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer rumors

The college football coaching carousel is in full swing and we’re not even out of November yet. This weekend alone we saw Florida hire Louisiana’s Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, USC hires Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, and Washington finds their next coach in Kalen DeBoer. The Riley news...
NFL
HoosiersNow

Indiana Recruiting: Hoosiers Gets Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Gabe Cupps

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added a second piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday night, getting a commitment from Ohio point gaurd Gabe Cupps. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect has visited Indiana several times since the summer, and attended last Friday’s game against Northern Illinois. The Centerville, Ohio native had narrowed his list to Indiana, Ohio State and Stanford in last month.
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
828
Followers
762
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

Comments / 0

Community Policy