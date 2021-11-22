LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Louisiana In Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where it's Game 4 of the 2021-22 college basketball for Mike Woodson and his Indiana Hoosiers. Sunday night's opponent are the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and both teams come into the game with identical 3-0 records.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updating on all the action live from center court right here on press row. We'll have all the news and big plays, plus some opinion and highlights when they come available. The most recent items are on the top, so just refresh to get the latest.

Here we go:

FINAL: INDIANA 76, LOUISIANA 44. Indiana moves to 4-0 on the season. Next game is Tuesday night against Jackson State. GAME STORY to come.

9:31 p.m. — Louisiana still shooting just 19 percent (12 of 62). If there's one gripe about Indiana tonight, it's that the Hoosiers have committed 21 turnovers. Far too many.

9:22 p.m. — We're at the world's greatest timeout, and it;'s Indiana 67-32. Hoosiers still shooting it at a great rate (61.9 percent). They're also 8-for-14 from three, their best night of the young season, and are 7-for-9 from the line. All good.

9:14 p..m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis has 11 points so far tonight, and he passed Jared Jeffries on the all-time leading scorers list. He's now No. 53 with his 1,018 points. Butch Joyner is next with 1,030. Subs in for Indiana — Michael Durr and Khristian Lander.

9:08 p.m. — Parker Stewart is having himself a night. He's 6-for-6 from the field and has made all three of this three-point attempts. Leading the Hoosiers with 16 points so far.

9:02 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis picks up his third foul at the 16:40 mark. Hoosiers up 22, so it shouldn't be an issue, but worth paying attention to. First media timeout at 15:48. INDIANA 48, LOUISIANA 26.

8:33 p.m. — This great defensive effort by Indiana in the first half continues a theme to this season. So far this season, they've given up 19 first-half points to Eastern Michigan, 20 to Northern Illinois and 27 to St. John's. Factor in tonight's 14-point effort by Louisiana, and that's an average of just 20 points per half. Indiana leads 37-14 at the break.

8:27 p.m. — Indiana takes a timeout with 4:04 remaining in the half, and leading 29-7. Louisiana now 2-for-29 shooting.

8:22 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two free throws and the lead grows to 27-7. Indiana is 5-for-5 from the free throw line so far. But then he picks up his second foul and heads to the bench with 5:10 remaining in the half.

8:14 p.m. — We've reached the under-8 media timeout and Indiana's defense is still in total control. Louisiana is 2-for-22 shooting, a mere 9 percent. Indiana leads 21-6.

8:05 p.m. — Michael Durr coming in for the Hoosiers. He gets a block on Indiana's first defensive possession. He's on the floor with Geronimo, Lander, Bates and Kopp. Louisiana really struggling to get any good looks. They call a quick timeout with 10:14 to go. They still have just five points.

8 p.m. — Xavier Johnson picks up two fouls in a matter of about five seconds there. He was assessed a technical, and then pick up a personal foul on the inbounds. He heads to the bench. The hurts. Second media timeout now. Not much happening. INDIANA 14, LOUISIANA 5.

7:57 — The first wave of substitutions come in for Indiana, with freshman Tamar Bates and sophomores Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander coming in. Going to see a lot more of Lander tonight with Rob Phinisee out. Big moment for him. He needs to play well.

7:47 p.m. — First media timeout and Indiana leads 10-4. We've seen all of the Trayce Jackson-Davis improvement, a move with his right hand — and a made basket — and a missed mid-range jumper from 16 feet. Nice hustle play there by Race Thompson, diving on the floor to cause a jump ball. INDIANA 10, LOUISIANA 4.

7:40 p.m. — And we're off. Indiana gets the tip. Trayce Jackson-Davis misses a shortie, but gets the rebound and scores. He was fouled as well, and converts the free throw. A quick 3-0 lead — and a made free throw!!

7:15 p.m. — The same starters for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter. They've started all four games so far this season.

7 p.m. — Indiana will be shorthanded tonight. We already knew about Trey Galloway being out. He broke his wrist on that flagrant foul last Wednesday in the St. John's game. He'll likely be out 4-6 weeks. Senior point guard Rob Phinisee is also out, nursing a calf injury. And true freshman Logan Duncomb has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules.

