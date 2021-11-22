ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

2 Suspects Steal Multiple Rifles in Burglary at Poway Gun Range

 8 days ago
The Poway Weapons and Gear Range after Sunday’s break-in. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two male suspects broke into a Poway gun range early Sunday and stole an unknown number of rifles and other merchandise.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to an audible alarm at Poway Weapons and Gear Range on Danielson Street shortly before 3 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

When deputies arrived, they found that someone had gained entry through a side door of the business. Upon clearing the building, they noticed multiple rifles and other items missing.

They learned that two males, one possibly Latino and one White, were seen on video footage entering the range.

Deputies also received reports of a white Ford van with a rack on the roof that was thought to have been involved with the burglary.

Family Disturbance Turns into Attempted Kidnapping

Police confirmed a man allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers responded to a disturbance at an unknown location in its southern division. The disturbance escalated when the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother and refused to exit his vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander.
12-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Skyline Neighborhood

A boy died after being shot in the Skyline neighborhood, police said Friday. Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 12-year-old boy was found with trauma to his upper body on the 7400 block of Cahill Drive, the San Diego Police Department reported. When officers arrived, the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department was already on scene rendering aid.
Driver Hits Pole In Lomita Neighborhood

A vehicle driver Thursday struck a pole on a residential street near the Lomita neighborhood but was not injured. The incident was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. at 8171 Braddock Place, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. It was reported as a vehicle- versus-structure. It was unclear what lead up...
