The Festival of Holidays has officially kicked off in Disney California Adventure!. We’ve been taking you around the park with us all weekend as we try all of the new and returning eats and drinks. So far, we’ve had delicious Shrimp and Grits, tasty sweets at Grandma’s Kitchen, and MORE. But, it’s not just the holiday booths that feature some special dishes for the occasion, select Disneyland restaurants are also participating and we’re bringing you a look at all the offerings — let’s get to it!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO