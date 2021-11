The 2021 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays kicked off yesterday and you KNOW that we’ve been there trying all the new (and returning) eats and drinks around World Showcase!. This year, the festival is back in full swing with 14 (!!) different holiday kitchens and a few extra spots to enjoy a specialty treat or two. Just yesterday we discovered a surprise pop-up champagne bar and today we noticed that another small kiosk that wasn’t listed on Disney’s official menus has returned to the UK Pavilion! And, for this one, we’re talking to all you TEA lovers out there!

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO