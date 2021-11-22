Grand Underground Pokemon

It's time for a new adventure in the world of Pokemon but this time, we're going back to 2006 with a remake of a Nintendo DS classic. Pokémon Pearl was actually the first Pokemon game that I played. I absolutely loved the amount of freedom that it granted and there were a massive 210 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex alone. I had a goofy party with Torterra, Drifblim, Uxie, and I'm afraid I can't remember the rest of my party. Back in the day, my Drifblim reached level 85; a pretty high level but still some ways from 100. I was also lucky I had a friend in high school who had Diamond and I played Pokémon X for the 3DS as well which was a phenomenal game. I especially loved how you could catch all the Pokémon from every generation which was over 700 at the time. I also played Pokemon White which I bought used sometime after I played Pokemon X. As you can see, I played a lot of Pokémon in the DS and 3DS years which was a very different time and I haven't played any of the Nintendo Switch titles; until now, that is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO