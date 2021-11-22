ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Underground Pokemon

The Grand Underground features small rooms called Pokemon Hideaways in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are more than 200 Pokemon that spawn there, but some Pokemon can only be found in the Grand Underground. This page lists exclusive Pokemon in the Grand Underground in Pokemon BDSP, which biomes...

How does the Grand Underground’s Diglett Bonus work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

While exploring the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shing Pearl, you’ll encounter several Diglett and Dugtrio popping up from the ground. These Pokémon are between the biomes of where the Pokémon spawn for these areas. They also disappear when you get into range, and when you approach where they were, they leave behind small sparkles that you can pick up, increasing the number on the left side of your screen under your map. How does the Grand Underground’s Diglett bonus work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and what is it doing?
Pokemon Go Storage Increase

Niantic and Pokemon Go have finally decided to increase the Pokemon Storage, and players are really happy about this change. The Pokemon Go Pokemon Storage has been increased to 5,000 and Item Storage has been increased to 4,000. They’ve heard our prayers and they increased the storage once again. For...
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Presents Overview Trailer; Combat, Contests, Grand Underground, and More

The official Nintendo Youtube channel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, providing general overviews for the utilities and mechanics players can expect from the full title. Standard combat footage, Pokémon contests, and exploration of the Grand Underground are most prominently highlighted. Those...
Pokemon Shining Pearl

It's time for a new adventure in the world of Pokemon but this time, we're going back to 2006 with a remake of a Nintendo DS classic. Pokémon Pearl was actually the first Pokemon game that I played. I absolutely loved the amount of freedom that it granted and there were a massive 210 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex alone. I had a goofy party with Torterra, Drifblim, Uxie, and I'm afraid I can't remember the rest of my party. Back in the day, my Drifblim reached level 85; a pretty high level but still some ways from 100. I was also lucky I had a friend in high school who had Diamond and I played Pokémon X for the 3DS as well which was a phenomenal game. I especially loved how you could catch all the Pokémon from every generation which was over 700 at the time. I also played Pokemon White which I bought used sometime after I played Pokemon X. As you can see, I played a lot of Pokémon in the DS and 3DS years which was a very different time and I haven't played any of the Nintendo Switch titles; until now, that is.
‘Battlefield 2042’ players are spotting mysterious underground ducks

Amidst numerous bugs being discovered in Battlefield 2042, one issue in particular has left players more confused than irritated – the presence of strange ducks beneath one of the maps. As reported by The Loadout, Battlefield 2042 players have noticed that there are clusters of tightly-knit ducks bobbing their heads...
Pokemon Unite Tsareena Leaked as Potential New Pokemon

A recent data mine of Pokemon Unite leaked Tsareena as a potential new playable pokemon. Tsareena is a grass type pokemon from generation VII, the final form of three stage evolution Bounsweet. As of now, Pokemon Unite’s cast of pokemon has two grass types excluding Tsareena: Venusaur and Eldegoss. Venusaur is an attacker, while Eldegoss is a support. Therefore, Tsareena is likely a speedster or an all-rounder.
How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP

Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare Pokemon that appear at random in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. Each Pokemon encountered has a 1/4096 chance of being a...
Pokemon BDSP Best Starter Pokemon Guide

Choosing your Starter Pokemon has always been a very important and difficult task for novice trainers as they try to figure out which Pokemon will be best suited for their journey and playstyle. This guide aims to help you choose The Best Starter Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP as you journey once again through the Sinnoh region.
Pokemon Go Mega Steelix to be the New Mega Pokemon

Trainers, the world’s greatest Pokemon Go dataminers discovered a new text in the GM hinting at the arrival of a new Mega Pokemon in the game, Mega Steelix. To evolve a Mega Pokemon in Pokemon Go, you would need a big amount of Mega Energy. However, to evolve the Mega Pokemon for a second, third, fourth time, the amount of Mega energy needed is less than the first time. Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go lasts only for 8 hours, and after time passes, the beast returns to its normal state.
Nintendo's Cyber Monday eShop Sale Ends Soon: Save on Nintendo Switch Games

Black Friday 2021 may be over, but Nintendo's eShop sale is still going strong. If you're looking to load up on some digital games, this is a perfect opportunity to save some money on hit games from Nintendo, as well as third-party titles from Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA, EA, and more, as well as plenty of must-play indie games.
The Sims 4 Wiki Guide

Kits are downloadable themed add-on packs in The Sims 4. They include new gameplay mechanics and/or items like furniture and clothing that aren't in any of the other Expansion Packs or Stuff Packs. Once completed, this page will teach you everything you need to know about Kits in TS4, including how many there are, how much they cost, and what each Kit includes.
Asset Missions

Asset Missions in GTA Vice City might be classed as side missions, but some of them are mandatory. You’ll need to complete the Print Works quests and at least six more asset missions to unlock the final main story quests, and, of course, you’ll have to finish them all if you want 100% completion.
Cyber Monday PS5 Deal: Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $39

Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition was one of the original PS5 launch titles and retailed for $69.99. This game dropped in price to as low as $49.99 a few times his year, but this is the first time that you can pick it up for only $39, or 44% off. It's currently available at Walmart and only at Walmart, but it won't be available for much longer.
