Construction Site Alleyway Hidden Package

A man was working overnight on a job site in Lakeland when police appear to have mistaken him for a suspicious character. The man's friend says his buddy was already shaken by another incident a few weeks prior.
Yep, even cars like the Nevera need to be crash tested. So before that: MUCH SKID. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Croatian hyper-EV merchant Rimac has ‘broken ground’ on a new site in Zagreb where it...
Make your way to the rundown yellow mansion on the northeast corner of the island. Head inside and you'll see a room on the first floor to the right with a broken wall. Head up the staircase and stand on the broken walkway across from the opening in the wall. Then, carefully jump into the hole to fall into the room with the Hidden Package. It may take a few tries as the jump is a bit janky, but you'll get it.
HS2’s Euston station construction partner, Mace Dragados joint venture, will be installing the temporary modular building in 2022 and it will be in use for the duration of the construction of the new high speed station. The accommodation will be a modular building, manufactured offsite by Premier Modular at their...
This package can be found in the apartment buildings across the road from your hideout and down the short hill. Look on the west side of the building for an entrance near some garages to locate the package at the door.
This package can be found in the inner area of the airport, which you can reach by looking for a path through the large wall across from the parking lot and near the fire truck. Once inside, hang to the far right to find the package at the base of the air traffic dome in the center of the airport.
This hard to find package is hiding in between apartment buildings down to the east of your hideout, south across the street from the last package. Look south of the phone booth and search between the large buildings to find an alcove where the package is.
Comments / 0