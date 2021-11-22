ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Construction Site Alleyway Hidden Package

Cover picture for the articleThis package is located in the alleyway next to the construction site. Walk up...

Office Building Hidden Package

Enter the office building from the "G-Spotlight" mission and head up to the second level. Enter the office and search the desks on your right to find this package.
Damaged Room Hidden Package

Make your way to the rundown yellow mansion on the northeast corner of the island. Head inside and you'll see a room on the first floor to the right with a broken wall. Head up the staircase and stand on the broken walkway across from the opening in the wall. Then, carefully jump into the hole to fall into the room with the Hidden Package. It may take a few tries as the jump is a bit janky, but you'll get it.
Hidden Package 90

This package can be found in the apartment buildings across the road from your hideout and down the short hill. Look on the west side of the building for an entrance near some garages to locate the package at the door.
Hidden Package 95

This package can be found in the inner area of the airport, which you can reach by looking for a path through the large wall across from the parking lot and near the fire truck. Once inside, hang to the far right to find the package at the base of the air traffic dome in the center of the airport.
Hidden Package 91

This hard to find package is hiding in between apartment buildings down to the east of your hideout, south across the street from the last package. Look south of the phone booth and search between the large buildings to find an alcove where the package is.

