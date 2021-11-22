ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Recap | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United came into Portland with their sights set on continuing the run of success they’ve had against the Timbers over the last two-plus years. Without starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller due to COVID protocols, Head Coach Adrian Heath went with Dayne St. Clair and at first, things looked reasonably even between...

www.mnufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
mnufc.com

First Touches | #PORvMIN

Minnesota United ended the MLS regular season with a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. It was only the third time Minnesota have scored three goals this season, the other two coming in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union and a 3-0 win over the Galaxy.
MLS
mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

Since making his way back into the regular starting lineup in late August following his return from an ACL injury last season, Sebastian Blanco has been on fire. He’s notched six goals and added five assists in Portland’s 14 games since August 29 and there’s little doubt that his presence in the midfield is as essential to Portland’s success as Emanuel Reynoso’s is to MNUFC. While in some sense they will be going head-to-head on Sunday, they will not be asked to shut each other down. Their real opposite numbers will be the defensive midfielders tasked with keeping them from getting enough space to make plays. That job will likely fall to two seasoned veterans: Diego Chará for Portland and perpetual thorn in the Timbers’ side, Osvaldo Alonso. While Alonso missed the regular season finale against the Galaxy, if he’s ready to go, there’s little chance that Head Coach Adrian Heath won’t go with the captain who’s made it to 13 straight postseasons.
MLS
mnufc.com

Preview | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN, MNUFC Radio on SKOR North) The last time the Loons were on the pitch, they were playing for a spot in the playoffs against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. To make it in, MNUFC needed to either secure a win or tie in Los Angeles. With goals from Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod, and an own goal from Julian Araujo, MNUFC were able to come away with a 3-3 draw and clinch a spot in the playoffs and eliminate the Galaxy. Next up, the Loons will take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Sunday in Round One of the 2021 playoffs. No matter what the result of Portland's Decision Day game against Austin FC had been, the Timbers were already locked into fourth place. Despite having a guaranteed home game in the postseason, Portland still played as though they had everything to lose against Austin and won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline over the MLS newcomers. With two weeks between Decision Day and this Sunday's kickoff, both sides should be well-rested and ready to leave it all on the field in hopes of extending their 2021 campaigns.
MLS
mnufc.com

Beer and Donuts | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

At least until Brooklyn gets an MLS team — Bed-Stuy United SC? FC Williamsburg? Park Slope Rangers? — the Hipster Cup will be a three-way contest between Minnesota United, Portland Timbers and newcomer Austin FC. Even before the Loons joined the league, Portland and the Twin Cities were engaged in a running contest over who was the more bike-friendly city. Beyond the plethora of bike lanes, Subarus, coffee shops, and the mixture of municipal pride and cynicism they share, Portland and the Twin Cities love both their beer and their donuts. So ahead of the Loons’ clash with the Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday, we tried out some of each in Portland to see how their goods measure up. For science.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
sportingkc.com

Playoff edition of Sporting KC Show Podcast features Peter Vermes and Graham Zusi

Running throughout the season on Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Sporting Kansas City Show presented by Michelob Ultra is available on several podcast hubs such as Spotify and iTunes as well as SportingKC.com. With Nate Bukaty, Aly Trost and Conall McCourt hosting the weekly program, Sporting fans have a place to go to catch up on club storylines, guest interviews and more.
MLS
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #PORvMIN

On balancing the upcoming intensity and rest over the last two weeks …. “Last week was a little bit of rest. When we got back from LA, we had two or three days off, then we didn’t do a lot of physical work. This week, we’ve started to ramp it up a little bit. I said to the guys, ‘Listen, enjoy a few days off but don’t take your eyes off what the prize is in a week on Sunday.’ There’s been a really good vibe in the group, with what’s coming. Big game for us. We’ve proved before we can go on the road and win in playoff situations. We know what’s at stake.”
SOCCER
sports360az.com

AZ Audibles: Rivalry Recap And Playoff Preview

Every week, Sports360AZ’s Claudia Collins is joined by guests to provide stories, facts, storylines, and tidbits from games in a roundtable discussion on AZ Audibles. On this edition of AZ Audibles, Claudia Faust is joined by Sports360AZ’s Eric Sorenson and Zach Alvira. Claudia and Eric recap the Battle For Arizona Ave. and Zach Alvira gives his review the Tukee Bowl. Later on, Jordan Spurgeon joins Claudia Collins to preview the 4A-6A playoff brackets. Join the conversation on Twitter with @Sports360AZ and be sure to use #FridayNight360AZ.
NFL
brotherlygame.com

How to Watch: Union host the Red Bulls (Playoffs Edition)

A familiar foe comes into Subaru Park this weekend for the opening game of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoffs. Saturday’s match will be the fourth meeting this year between the Union and the New York Red Bulls. In the three previous meetings, the Union have won once and drawn twice.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Hansen
Person
Osvaldo Alonso
Person
Wil Trapp
Person
Robin Lod
Person
Dayne St. Clair
Person
Franco Fragapane
Person
Larrys Mabiala
Person
Hassani Dotson
Person
Claudio Bravo
E Pluribus Loonum

Three things: #PORvMIN

1. In a recently published interview with Jeff Rueter, Adrian Heath returned to a favorite topic: respect. Rueter, the reporter that he is, acknowledges his role in instigating the conversation, but Heath doesn’t shy away: “Does our club, as a whole, get enough respect? No. I can name three or four clubs that get more headlines and more publicity who have had nowhere near the last three years that we have. When I look at what we’ve done in five years, what we’ve built, you can’t help but be impressed. We were incrementally better nearly every year. The ownership group has built the best stadium in the country, which consistently sells out. The fans and the atmosphere is as good as anywhere we ever go - and the team has gotten better. I don’t read much about that.” Which remains, of course, a strange concern, one usually reserved for good comedians and bad politicians. A sporting club, it seems, ought to be more interested in their performance on the field and impact in the community. But, respect and its lack is often used in a sporting context for motivation, which, if that was the purpose here, failed miserably on Sunday night as Minnesota United were bounced out of the playoffs after being outworked by the Portland Timbers for most of the game. They were also outplayed and outcoached and, unfortunately, outwatched. Of the weekend’s soccer, Portland-Minnesota had the lowest ratings of nationally televised games.
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Rave Green bow out of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs in narrow shootout loss to Real Salt Lake

Sounders FC was eliminated from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Tuesday evening by Real Salt Lake via penalty kicks following 120 minutes of scoreless action. Second-seeded Seattle’s 13th consecutive postseason berth ended in Round One to seventh-seeded RSL, falling out in the first round for the first time since 2011. The Rave Green’s 2021 campaign ends with the club compiling a 19-9-10 record across all competitions.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United Fc#Timbers#Covid#Mnufc
KGET

FFX Playoff Edition: Quarterfinals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The quarterfinal round of 2021-22 high school football playoffs are in the books. Join 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub and Bakersfield College Head Football Coach R. Todd Littlejohn as they break down Frontier’s shutout win over previously unbeaten Wasco, Liberty’s late-game heroics against Clovis, and more on this Sunday installment of FFX.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSNT News

WAR ON 24 PREVIEW: Playoffs edition

(KSNT)- Rossville and Silver Lake will meet on the football field Friday with a trip to the state title game on the line. The Rossville and Silver Lake rivalry, commonly referred to as ‘The War on 24’ is one of the biggest rivalries in the state. The two towns are less than six miles away […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
phillysportsnetwork.com

MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1 recap

The MLS Cup Playoffs are in full swing as the field has shrunk from 14 teams to eight. Round one is complete, and there was so much action, suspense, and drama in the first six matches. Let’s take a look back at what went down and get ready for the conference semifinals!
MLS
Fort Bend Star

Hightower playoffs

Panthers, Hurricanes power into regional semifinals. Hightower and Ridge Point won second-round games Friday night to advance to the regional semifinals in the UIL high school football playoffs.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
brotherlygame.com

How to watch: Union vs Nashville (Playoff Edition)

With the boys in blue getting ready to make club history as for the first time the Union are hosting a playoff conference semi-final match, it will also have to deal with a tough opponent. As the Sunday night matchup will see the Union take on Nashville SC. Both teams are one of the best defensive units in the league.
NHL
sportingkc.com

Recap: Sporting suffers last-gasp playoff loss to Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City suffered a last-gasp 2-1 loss to rivals Real Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs at Children’s Mercy Park. Captain Johnny Russell fired Sporting ahead from the penalty spot in the first half, but RSL rallied late...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution’s Bruce Arena Named 2021 MLS Coach Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Another day, another award for the New England Revolution. It’s Bruce Arena’s turn, as he has been named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday. “It’s always a tribute to your players and your coaching staff and the support staff around them. They’ve had an excellent year,” Arena told WBZ-TV. “I’ve told our team that I’ve rarely seen a coach get a Coach of the Year award with a bad team. You have to have a good team to achieve that award, generally, and we’ve had a very good team. A lot of credit...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy