Recap | #PORvMIN Playoff Edition

1. In a recently published interview with Jeff Rueter, Adrian Heath returned to a favorite topic: respect. Rueter, the reporter that he is, acknowledges his role in instigating the conversation, but Heath doesn’t shy away: “Does our club, as a whole, get enough respect? No. I can name three or four clubs that get more headlines and more publicity who have had nowhere near the last three years that we have. When I look at what we’ve done in five years, what we’ve built, you can’t help but be impressed. We were incrementally better nearly every year. The ownership group has built the best stadium in the country, which consistently sells out. The fans and the atmosphere is as good as anywhere we ever go - and the team has gotten better. I don’t read much about that.” Which remains, of course, a strange concern, one usually reserved for good comedians and bad politicians. A sporting club, it seems, ought to be more interested in their performance on the field and impact in the community. But, respect and its lack is often used in a sporting context for motivation, which, if that was the purpose here, failed miserably on Sunday night as Minnesota United were bounced out of the playoffs after being outworked by the Portland Timbers for most of the game. They were also outplayed and outcoached and, unfortunately, outwatched. Of the weekend’s soccer, Portland-Minnesota had the lowest ratings of nationally televised games.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO