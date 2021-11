Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and surprisingly, WWE still has a big enough roster to present their Survivor Series. (Insert your own joke about surviving the budget cuts here.) In all seriousness, WWE presents its traditional November PPV this weekend as the Battle for Brand Supremacy comes to Peacock and WWE Network. The company has been dealing with a lot of bad buzz over the past few weeks so a PPV is just what they need to help build them back up a bit, especially one with the nostalgia of Survivor Series behind it. We have a solid set of matches here, so let’s just jump right in and take a look.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO