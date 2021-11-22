Tan And Cream Cover This Upcoming Nike Air Presto

Coming soon, we will have the chance to purchase another new color option of the Air Max Plus, which will debut during the colder months. This Nike Air Max Plus comes highlighted with Black mesh on the base while the same shade appears on the mudguard, heel, and toe. Adding some pop, Metallic Silver drapes, the lace cage overlays s and tongue while Neon Green outlines the Swoosh and branding on the tongue and insoles. Lastly, 3M reflective accents finish the look.

