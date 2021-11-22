Tan And Cream Cover This Upcoming Nike Air Presto

After resurrecting its Air Huarache LE “Praline,” is adding a new pair of fall-themed Air Huarache sneakers to its lineup. In this Air Huarache iteration dubbed “Madder Root,” the fall-ready offering is outfitted with tan suede underneath a deep khaki base constructed in neoprene. The bright “Madder Root” gives way to the Nike logo on the insoles, the shoelaces, along with a circular retro Huarache tongue tag in “Burgundy Crush,” as well as the Nike-branded heel strap. To finish off the look, the shoe is completed with a white textured midsole with translucent detailing on the TPU heel counter atop a gray outsole.
