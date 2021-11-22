10 Thanksgiving Meal Deals in the Hudson Valley

The rise of thrifting has been unstoppable and it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. As a college student, I'm always looking for great deals on clothes, shoes, and accessories but I also look for cool pieces of home decor that don't break the bank. Some people may say that the best thrift stores and antique shops are in Manhattan and Brooklyn, but these stores in the metro area know the trends. They're aware of the rise in thrifting and antiquing so they've raised their prices. Here in the Hudson Valley, there are many spots that are bigger and better than those in the city - and the prices will have your jaw drop (and not in a bad way).

