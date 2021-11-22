Creighton’s first loss of the year comes in semifinals of Paradise Jam

(St. Thomas, Virgin Islands) Creighton dropped their contest on Sunday against Colorado State 95-81.

Atlantic grad Ryan Hawkins was 5/10 from the field and 3/7 beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. He added two rebounds.

Colorado State stays undefeated at 5-0. They made 20 3-pointers in the win and got 36 points from David Roddy.

4-1 Creighton will face Southern Illinois Monday afternoon in the third place game of the Paradise Jam.