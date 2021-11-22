ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton’s first loss of the year comes in semifinals of Paradise Jam

By Bennett Blake
 8 days ago
(St. Thomas, Virgin Islands) Creighton dropped their contest on Sunday against Colorado State 95-81.

Atlantic grad Ryan Hawkins was 5/10 from the field and 3/7 beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. He added two rebounds.

Colorado State stays undefeated at 5-0. They made 20 3-pointers in the win and got 36 points from David Roddy.

4-1 Creighton will face Southern Illinois Monday afternoon in the third place game of the Paradise Jam.

Atlantic/CAM Wrestlers start Competition this Week

(Atlantic) The Atlantic/CAM Wrestling team starts competing this week. The Trojans travel to Underwood on Thursday for a quadrangular against Underwood, Glenwood, and Riverside. On Friday, the Atlantic/CAM wrestling squad makes its annual trip to the Joe Fitch Tournament in Humboldt. Tonight is meet the team night. Atlantic/CAM Head Wrestling...
Iowa prevails at Virginia on Toussaint’s game winner

(Iowa City) Iowa kept their undefeated record intact with a 75-74 road victory against Virginia on Monday. Joe Toussaint banked in the go-ahead basket with 8.4 seconds remaining and the Hawkeye defense held Virginia off the board on the Cavalier’s final possession. Jordan Bohannan made 6/9 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Keegan Murray had 18 points and nine rebounds. Toussaint scored 10 points. The Hawks led by as many as 21 in the 1st half.
Drake unable to hold off North Texas

(Des Moines) Four North Texas free-throws in the final :30 helped the Mean Green defeat Drake 57-54 on Sunday. Drake led much of the game including by as many as ten in the first half. They fall to 3-3 on the season. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Tremell Murphy with 13 points while Roman Penn scored 12.
New Nodaway Valley coach optimistic heading into boys basketball season

(Greenfield) It’ll be a season of change for the Nodaway Valley boys basketball team this year. Jeremy Blake was hired this offseason and the new head coach says the goal this preseason has been to get things done efficiently in practice. “Let’s get things done and let’s take care of business right way. Everything is going to be efficient. We are going to be moving around. We are going to be doing everything that we need to do. I don’t believe in conditioning in the middle of practice. If we are doing what we are supposed to be doing in practice we should have all of our conditioning and everything done there. I’ve got a really good group of kids, a good group of core kids back from last year’s team.”
Belmont hands Drake its first loss of the year

(Des Moines) Drake dropped a 74-69 men’s basketball contest against Belmont on Thursday. The Bulldogs are 3-1 on the season. Tremell Murphy posted 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn each scored 12 with Shanquan Hemphill pitching in 11 points. Drake shot just 5/12 (41.7%) from the free-throw line. Nick Muszynski led the Bruins with a career high 31 points.
Iowa rolls by Portland State in men’s hoops

(Iowa City) Iowa scored an 85-51 victory over Portland State on Friday. The Hawkeye men’s basketball team improves to 6-0 on the season. Keegan Murray had 23 points and nine rebounds in the win. He was 10/16 from the field and also collected two steals and a block. Patrick McCaffery scored 14 for Iowa. Kris Murray posted 13 points and six rebounds while Tony Perkins finished with 10 points.
Cyclones down #9 Memphis for NIT Season Tip-Off Title

(Ames) Gabe Kalscheur contributed 30 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and two assists as the Iowa State men’s basketball team posted their most notable win of the season to date. The Cyclones defeated 9th rated Memphis convincingly with a 78-59 decision in the finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Tristan...
Many key cogs return for CAM girls basketball

(Anita) CAM returns the bulk of their lineup from a girls basketball team that won 17 games last year. The Cougars are looking to carry over some momentum from a good fall according to coach Joe Wollum. “Keep living out that energy from the fall. A state championship football team, a conference championship volleyball team, success breeds success. We want to be able to continue to build on that success and we’ve talked about it with our girls. Last year we were one of the top sixteen teams teams making it to the regional final and we want to improve on that.”
Defense, Effort, Team being stressed by Audubon boys basketball

(Audubon) The Audubon boys basketball team brings back several players from a competitive squad last season. Joel Klocke and Ethan Klocke were the lone seniors that played significant minutes in the 2020-21 season. Coach Coleman Mullenix discusses the returning talent. “Gavin Smith has played a lot for us the last couple of years and I expect good things from him to be able to guard the other team’s best player most of the time. Collin Bauer is a kid that looks like in practice he’ll get more playing time. We’ll need him to make some shots and be able to handle the ball. Braden Wessel probably more in a point guard role where Joel Klocke handled a lot for us in the past. Jackson Deist and Carson Bauer scored quite a bit for us in the past and we are going to need for them to continue to do that.”
Riverside girls bring back just four returners

(Oakland) The Riverside girls basketball team is coming off of a 5-17 campaign last season. They’ve upped their win total in three consecutive years. Nine of the 13 players that make up the varsity roster are newcomers to the varsity level. Coach Mitch Rice comments on the core of this squad. “Macy Woods is our only returning starter from last year. We are excited to see what she can do. We have some girls that moved in that are going to do really well for us with Morgan and Madison Heiny.” Coach Rice says the list of prospects includes Elle Murry and could go on and on. “We have some freshmen that could contribute a lot. I believe we’re ten girls deep.”
