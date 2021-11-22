ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One stat shows just how unlucky Patrick Mahomes has been on interceptions this season

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10q95q_0d3WwD5n00

Every Chiefs fan will be quick to tell you that Patrick Mahomes has been incredibly unlucky this season. And now, he has the stats to prove it.

Since taking over as the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes immediately emerged as a superstar. It wasn’t just how he was able to pull off throws that seemed impossible, but he’d also show an exceptional ability to avoid throwing interceptions.

That hasn’t been the case this season as Mahomes already has 11 interceptions after throwing 11 picks in 2019 and 2020 combined. But again, it really hasn’t been all Mahomes’ fault.

During Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Mahomes was picked off by Jayron Kearse on a pass intended for Travis Kelce. The ball hit Kelce in the hands and stayed up for Kearse to make the pick.

It’s been a trend for Mahomes this season — and by little fault of his own. According to Next Gen Stats, that pick was the fifth Mahomes interception to hit off a Chiefs receiver this season. And six over those 11 interceptions had catch probabilities exceeding 75 percent.

So while it’s easy to look at Mahomes’ interception total and say he’s had a down year, it’s important to look at the context. What’s happening to Mahomes this season is pretty rare — only Matt Ryan has had as many dropped-pass interceptions in a season. And Mahomes still has six more games to play.

At some point, though, you have to think Mahomes’ luck will turn around. The Chiefs are too talented to keep this trend going.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
FanSided

Dak Prescott ‘not a fan’ of Patrick Mahomes no-look passes

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made a sly comment about Patrick Mahomes’ no-look passes, saying he’s “not a fan” of the technique himself. It’s only Friday, but Dak Prescott is already slinging shade at Patrick Mahomes before their Week 11 meeting. Asked if he’s tried the no-look pass popularized by...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes preparing for season’s biggest test

With their 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs turned a few narratives on their heads: that quarterback Patrick Mahomes — if not the entire offense — was broken, and that coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense didn’t have what it takes to hold off a quality offense.
NFL
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews enjoy bye week date night

Patrick Mahomes kicked off his bye week with a night out with his future wife. Days after defeating the Cowboys, 19-9, the Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews stepped out Tuesday for a dinner together. “Date night @patrickmahomes,” Matthews captioned the post on her Instagram Story. In a separate photo,...
NFL
FitnessVolt.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Diet and Workout Plan

With people already giving him nicknames like baby GOAT, Patrick Mahomes is set to be one of the greatest NFL players of this generation. His pure talent is unmatched, and he can really throw the football. Pat hasn’t been in the league for long, and is already a force to be reckoned with. Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017. He wasn’t a starter in his first year. However, in 2018, Mahomes was able to make it to the first team as the starting quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Int#American Football#Every Chiefs#Dallascowboys#Fox#Chiefskingdom
FanSided

Brittany Matthews drags critics of Patrick Mahomes on Twitter

Earlier this week, before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs completely decimated the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime in Week 10, the questions were heard all around Chiefs Kingdom. For the last few weeks, it’s true that Mahomes hasn’t put up the typical stats and that the Chiefs offense...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has A Telling Admission On Micah Parsons

Through 11 weeks, Micah Parsons is everything the Dallas Cowboys could’ve hoped for and more. Dallas drafted the Penn State standout to man the middle at linebacker, but out of necessity the Cowboys moved Parson’s to the edge. And they may have unlocked something. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Coach Has Honest Comment About Expectations For Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expects quarterback Patrick Mahomes to perform exactly how he did against the Raiders last Sunday in every other game. Bieniemy spoke to the media on Thursday going into this Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys and confirmed that he goes into every game highly confident in his quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking scary again in the AFC

For the first time since the conclusion of Week 1, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back on top of the AFC West. After a thorough demolition of the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City on Sunday night, the Chiefs finally looked like the team that had made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances coming into this season.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs to get back on track with NFL Week 10 win vs. Raiders

The key for Patrick Mahomes to be Patrick Mahomes again? To not think the sky is falling. “The last few weeks,” Mahomes said after playing like Mahomes again Sunday night in Kansas City’s 41-14 rout of the reeling Raiders, “motivated me more to come in and work and practice even better. I mean, whenever you’re not having the success that you’re used to having, all you can do is come to practice and have a better day than you did the day before. I think the biggest thing for me was as a whole team—offense, defense, everybody, special teams—everybody came into practice and really just executed. We shot ourselves in the foot the whole year with turnovers and penalties. We just came in and kept correcting those things.”
NFL
News-Democrat

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes recognized by SEAL Legacy Foundation

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes often generously gives through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. On Monday night during the second annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala, Mahomes and his organization received. The SEAL Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen U.S...
NFL
ClutchPoints

It’s time to talk about Patrick Mahomes as an MVP front-runner

One of the main storylines this season has been the struggles that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been going through. While they have not played up to the level that fans have come to expect from them, they are still 6-4 and have a lead in the AFC West division race entering Week 11. No one should be panicking too much about the Chiefs this early in the year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs re-sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face to the practice squad. According to the NFL’s official personnel notice for Monday, the Chiefs have re-signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad. The team had a vacancy on the practice squad after signing QB Shane Buechele to the 53-man roster. With a few recent moves, it made sense to bring Griffin-Stewart back into the fold.
NFL
SkySports

NFL Week 10 Stats: Patrick Mahomes back breaking records and lighting up the league

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week... Week 10 was the first time in NFL history there were four double-digit wins in a week by teams that entered with at least four fewer wins than their opponent.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy