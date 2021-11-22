ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Marvel's Avengers Cosmetics Pegged at $3,400

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a headline that perhaps isn’t a surprise for a live service game, one Marvel’s Avengers fan has taken the time to calculate the cost of all of the title’s cosmetics – and it adds up to an eye-watering $3,317. While all of this content is,...

www.pushsquare.com

ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Confirms Disappointing News About Spider-Man DLC

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed some disappointing news about the upcoming Spider-Man DLC PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy starting on November 30. When Spider-Man was first announced as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive, it caused quite the backlash, with players on Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia unhappy they were going to miss content. And they are going to miss content, but not as much content as they thought. Unlike previous DLC characters, Spider-Man will come with zero story missions.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Video: Can Spider-Man Save Marvel's Avengers?

A lot has changed in Marvel’s Avengers since last September when it launched. And while it may not have excelled completely at being a successful live-service platform, through continued support by way of new Hero Events and story expansions, Square Enix has done all it can to do Earth’s Mightiest Heroes justice. It’s set to get another injection of life once Spider-Man swings on in this 30th November.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Marvel's Avengers' Drops First Trailer Introducing Spider-Man

Earlier this month, Square Enix announced its upcoming content release schedule for Marvel’s Avengers, and one of the highlights was the introduction of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Now, the developer has dropped a fresh trailer offering fans of the game a first look at the character and how he’ll fit into the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Divided Over New Klaw Raid

In addition to adding Spider-Man for PS4 and PS5 players, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are releasing a substantial update to Marvel's Avengers on November 30, which will include the Klaw Raid. To this end, the pair recently revealed some new details on the new content, and in turn, has divided fans into two categories: those excited to jump into the new content and those who have major problems with this new content (which you can read more about here).
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Namor and Valkyrie joining Marvel's core Avengers team in 2022

The roster of Marvel's core Avengers team is expanding with two somewhat unexpected recruits from the team's past in February 2022's Avengers #53 - including at least one returning member who was straight up trying to kill the Avengers as recently as this summer. Those two new recruits are Jane...
COMICS
IGN

Pick Up Marvel's Avengers for Just $15 Right Now

The Black Friday deals are coming, and they won't stop coming. Marvel's Avengers is down to $14.99 at Best Buy. This is a great deal on one of the best ways to pretend you're actually part of the legendary crime-fighting squad. Now's a great time to jump into the game,...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

We’ve seen Marvel’s Avengers’ first raid and Spider-Man in action

Marvel’s Avengers is about to get the update fans have been talking about for over a year. Not only will all players get their hands on the game’s first real endgame activity — the raid, Discordant Sound — but PlayStation players will get to step into the shoes of their favorite webhead with Spider-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Marvel’s Avengers Patch 2.2 and Spider-Man addition makes for a huge and exciting update

It’s pretty obvious how players felt about Marvel’s Avengers endgame content. For a while it didn’t deliver, and many fell off it quickly. I’m not here to dwell on that, though. Far from it. in fact, Crystal Dynamics has gone to great lengths to make plenty of free content for those still persevering in the quest to take down AIM. Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Black Panther have since joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in some tasty expansions. New events and multiple improvements have been added as well, making it well worth returning to. I’ve continued to play ever since it released, and I’m still enjoying it. With the Marvel’s Avengers Patch 2.2 dropping on November 30, I was fortunate enough to get a good look at what’s to come, including the PlayStation exclusive ‘With Great Power’ Hero Event, and the first official raid, ‘Discordant Sound.’
VIDEO GAMES

