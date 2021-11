Addie Fee, a freshman wing for the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team, scored with just over two minutes to go in the game to lead the Pirates to a 3-2 win over West Fargo United at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls Girl’s Hockey Classic!! Fee’s lineman Brekken Tull, a sophomore, scored six minutes into the third to tie the game at 2-2 before Fee’sbig goal. “I got the puck on the boards and made a couple moves to get in front of their goal, but I was on my backhand, so I just let it go and it went in the five-hole,” said Fee. “When Brekken got the first goal in the period it gave us a lot of confidence and we knew we could do it.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO