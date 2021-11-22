What Will the Fallout From Peng Shuai's Disappearance Be?

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai published a long message on Nov. 2 describing a sexual assault by and a sporadic consensual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party. Her message was quickly scrubbed from Weibo, the social media platform on which it was posted, and search terms relating to her post were blocked. In the weeks since, Peng has not been publicly heard from after leveling an accusation against a powerful state official. Earlier this week, Steve Simon, the CEO and chairman of the Women’s Tennis Association, commended Peng’s “strength and courage” and called for an investigation of her allegations. “We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship,” his statement read. “Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done.” Players like Naomi Osaka expressed concerns for Peng’s safety.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO