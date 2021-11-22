ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

What Will the Fallout From Peng Shuai's Disappearance Be?

By Tobias Carroll
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, who spent five years as the country’s ice Premier, of sexually assaulting her. Not long afterwards, the post was deleted and she effectively disappeared — leading to a growing amount of concern in the tennis community over what had happened...

www.mrt.com

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams pleads for investigation into Peng Shuai's 'disappearance' in heartfelt statement

Serena Williams issued a heartfelt statement on Thursday evening calling for an investigation into the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. The Wimbledon champ took to Twitter to urge people "not to stay silent" after she discovered Peng has not been heard from since she made sexual assault allegations against a leading Chinese government official two weeks ago. Sharing a photo of Peng with the hashtag, "Where is Peng Shuai", Serena penned: "I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai.
Yardbarker

Peng Shuai's disappearance may force IOC to confront China, committee member says

There's a growing outcry about the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party. Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says if no resolution is reached soon, the situation "may spin out of control" and force the IOC to confront China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
defector.com

Women’s Tennis Is Prepared To Leave China If It Doesn’t Hear From Peng Shuai

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai published a long message on Nov. 2 describing a sexual assault by and a sporadic consensual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party. Her message was quickly scrubbed from Weibo, the social media platform on which it was posted, and search terms relating to her post were blocked. In the weeks since, Peng has not been publicly heard from after leveling an accusation against a powerful state official. Earlier this week, Steve Simon, the CEO and chairman of the Women’s Tennis Association, commended Peng’s “strength and courage” and called for an investigation of her allegations. “We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship,” his statement read. “Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done.” Players like Naomi Osaka expressed concerns for Peng’s safety.
Vogue Magazine

What Happened to Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai?

It’s been several days since anyone has been able to confirm the whereabouts or safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who was recently censored by the Chinese government after accusing a prominent politician of sexual assault. The #WhereIsPengShuai? hashtag has been trending for days, yet Peng’s location is unknown. Below, find answers to all your questions about the athlete—or, at least, all the answers that we have at the moment.
The Independent

CNN says China is blocking coverage of tennis player Peng Shuai’s disappearance

CNN anchors have said that China has blocked the network’s coverage of the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, claiming that screens go black in the country as soon as the case is mentioned. Ms Peng accused Zhang Gaoli, China’s Vice Premier, of sexual assault in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo on 2 November and hasn’t been seen since. “China is once again blocking CNN’s signal to prevent further reporting on the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai,” anchor Anderson Cooper said on Thursday.“Every time CNN covers this story, the Chinese government blocks CNN’s signal there,” he...
Sporting News

Peng Shuai speaks with IOC in first global appearance since mysterious disappearance

Peng Shuai has engaged in a video call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and allayed concerns for her safety. It came amidst further concerns for the Chinese tennis star, whose whereabouts has been unknown since she made extensive allegations of sexual assault towards former vice premier Zhang Gaoli earlier this month.
E! News

Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Resurfaces in Video Call After Disappearance

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said in a video call with International Olympic Committee officials that she is safe and well, the group said, which comes almost three weeks after she sparked global concerns over her mysterious disappearance following her allegations of sexual assault against a former vice premier. Audio...
firstsportz.com

‘Our relationship with China is at a crossroads,’ WTA Chairman Steve Simon issues a stern statement against China amidst Peng Shuai’s disappearance

Things are getting worrying with each passing hour. It’s been more than a week since the news broke out that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is missing. She had alleged sexual assault against one of the prominent member of the Chinese Communist Party. This very reason is considered to be the reason of her disappearance.
Axios

China's Peng Shuai scandal is far from over

Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared after accusing a former top government official of sexual assault, reemerged this weekend — but this story is far from over. Driving the news: Peng held a 30-minute video call on Sunday with IOC president Thomas Bach. According to the IOC, she...
