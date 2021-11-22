ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private

By Elvira Pollina, Valentina Za, Pamela Barbaglia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) has received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) approach from U.S. fund KKR aimed at taking Italy’s biggest phone group private, the company said on Sunday. KKR’s move comes as TIM’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi battles for survival after coming under fire from top...

mobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi resigned less than a week after the operator received a takeover bid from investment company KKR, with the boss of subsidiary TIM Brasil Pietro Labriola handed control of the group on a temporary basis. The operator stated it accepted Gubitosi’s resignation late on 26 November...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash after KKR offer

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) lost its fourth chief executive in six years on Friday after Luigi Gubitosi handed over his powers following a clash with top investor Vivendi, two sources close to the matter said. Gubitosi relinquished his responsibilities on Thursday, saying in a letter seen by Reuters he...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Vivendi wants KKR to up bid for Telecom Italia - report

Telecom Italia on Sunday said it had received a preliminary bid of 50.5 euro cents per share from KKR. The private equity firm is debating whether it may need to eventually increase its offer to around 70 to 80 cents per share to seal a deal, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR has wiggle room to sweeten Telecom Italia bid

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR’s jumbo bid for Telecom Italia may get chunkier. The private equity group could have to raise its 33 billion euro offer for the Italian telecom operator to win over investors Vivendi and state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The deal already looks set to be the largest buyout in European history. But the U.S. group can probably pay more without overloading its target with too much debt.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

KKR launches takeover bid for Telecom Italia, shares surge

US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is looking to acquire Telecom Italia in a deal worth potentially €33bn. The board, chaired by Salvatore Rossi, met on Sunday before issuing a short statement confirming that KKR was considering taking it private via a cash offer of €0.505 per share. A...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Telecom Italia Soars 30% on KKR Offer, Fuels Rise in Rival Shares

Investing.com – Trading in Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) stock was up 27% by mid-session in Milan on Monday, after a friendly $12-billion offer from private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR). The offer for Italy’s biggest phone company fueled a surge in the share prices of other European telcos, many of which trade...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR bid is next act in Telecom Italia soap opera

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) is offering weary investors an exit from the Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) soap opera. The U.S. buyout group wants to take the phone operator private for 10.8 billion euros, ending years of wrangling between investors, board members and politicians. Though its opening bid is opportunistically below Telecom Italia’s pre-pandemic value, the 47% premium to last Friday’s closing price should appeal to all but top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA). The board should at least take KKR’s call.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

A jumbo deal that marries raw U.S. capitalism with European national infrastructure is hard to see happening in France, Germany or Spain — and would have been unthinkable in Italy a few years ago. But an increasing sense of urgency surrounds Telecom Italia SpA. It’s a sign of how desperate...
BUSINESS
Comments / 0

