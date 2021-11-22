ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Swalwell Joins Effort to Censure Republican Representative

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joined other Democrats last week to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for posting an animated video on his Twitter account that depicted Gosar killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and swinging a sword at President Joe Biden. Democrats backing...

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Anonymous Republican Bravely Stands Up to Kevin McCarthy

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Great news! At long last, Republicans in the House of Representatives are taking a courageous stand against the wing of their party that traffics in bigotry and outlandish conspiracy theories and that tried to end America democracy. Just look at the exciting headline on this scoop CNN published yesterday: “Moderate House Republican warns McCarthy over embracing far-right members.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Charles Rangel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#Japanese#House
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX40

Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold a former Justice Department official in contempt, seeking criminal charges against a defiant witness for a second time after holding former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt last month. The committee on Monday scheduled a vote to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy