Waukesha, WI

'More than 20' injured by driver speeding through Waukesha Christmas parade

By Declan Desmond
 8 days ago
Nov 21, 2021

6:35 p.m. update

A red SUV driven by an unknown person plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, leaving more than 20 people injured.

Police said at a brief press conference that the incident took place around 4:39 p.m. "More than 20 people" were injured, according to police, though the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Victims were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, in police vehicles and by people in private vehicles.

Videos from the parade that have been shared on social media show the SUV running over people in a marching band and members of a dance team that were performing in the parade.

The suspect vehicle has been apprehended, though police have not said anything about arrests, only confirming that they do have a person of interest and that there is no further threat to the public.

A formal press briefing will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Original story

Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin, are responding to an incident at the city's annual holiday parade.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the downtown area, where local reporters say a car "ran through the middle" of the parade, leaving multiple people injured "on the ground."

Journal Sentinel reporter Kaylee Staral tweeted that police at the scene reported at least 30 people down, as well as "shots fired."

Multiple accounts now say that there were shots fired, but local authorities have not confirmed that yet.

A video taken at the scene shows what appears to be a red or maroon SUV speeding down the parade route:

Another video circulating on social media shows a red SUV speeding past law enforcement amid sounds of gunfire:

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 2

 

