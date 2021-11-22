Rising 2023 4-star RB, Jeremiah Cobb, making trip to Iron Bowl

Georgia has undoubtedly been the best team in college football this season – there’s no question about it. Now 12-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, the Bulldogs – led by their dominant defensive unit – are heading into the postseason, beginning play Saturday with a matchup with No. 3 Alabama in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO