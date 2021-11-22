ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers reveal inactive list vs. Los Angeles Chargers

 8 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their official inactive list for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Without multiple starters, the defense will look to slow down second-year quarterback Justin Herbert with a makeshift pass rush and secondary. Star outside linebacker TJ Watt and cornerback Joe Haden headline the...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Buddy Johnson
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Lions#Injured Reserve
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets real on Pittsburgh’s playoff odds

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Pick, Prediction, Opening Betting Lines: Who wins in Week 12?

Chargers -1.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The AFC West is one of the most interesting divisions in the entire league right now. Yet, the Chiefs are beginning to emerge from the shadows and take center stage as the division’s front-runner. The Chargers, however, find themselves only one game back, making this Week 12 matchup against the Broncos even more important.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers sign defensive lineman to active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers just added some depth to the defensive line. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Adams, a former third round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Auburn, has been in the NFL...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers' Week 11 opponent

The Steelers will travel to face the Chargers for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Los Angeles this week. Here are five things to know about the AFC West foe. With the possible exception of Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, he’s the toughest opposing quarterback the Steelers have faced since their Week 4 loss at Green Bay. The second-year product of Oregon averages nearly 300 yards per game, is flirting with a touchdown to interception ratio of 3:1 and ranks in the top half of the league with a passer rating of 96.3. The analytics love him even more, as his Pro Football Focus grade of 87.2 ranks fourth among quarterbacks with at least 200 drop backs this year. Only Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill are better. And he’s gotten on a bit of a roll in recent weeks after a rocky start. He’s posted ratings of at least 85.1 in each of his past five games, four of them wins for his Chargers.
NFL
