Pittsburgh Steelers reveal inactive list vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers will travel to face the Chargers for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Los Angeles this week. Here are five things to know about the AFC West foe. With the possible exception of Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, he’s the toughest opposing quarterback the Steelers have faced since their Week 4 loss at Green Bay. The second-year product of Oregon averages nearly 300 yards per game, is flirting with a touchdown to interception ratio of 3:1 and ranks in the top half of the league with a passer rating of 96.3. The analytics love him even more, as his Pro Football Focus grade of 87.2 ranks fourth among quarterbacks with at least 200 drop backs this year. Only Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill are better. And he’s gotten on a bit of a roll in recent weeks after a rocky start. He’s posted ratings of at least 85.1 in each of his past five games, four of them wins for his Chargers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO