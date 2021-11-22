Redditors Discuss Whether or Not 'Pretty Privilege' is Real
No one can deny that people get treated differently based on all sorts of...cheezburger.com
No one can deny that people get treated differently based on all sorts of...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0