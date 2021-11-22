ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa addresses split from girlfriend Kylie Prew during AMAs red carpet appearance

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RwbF_0d3WmORg00

Entertainer JoJo Siwa opened up about the split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew during an appearance on the AMAs red carpet.

Speaking to People, Siwa spoke candidly about how she was finding the experience, following her nine-month relationship with Prew.

“It’s been wild, it’s been crazy,” the 19-year-old said. “I was with my girlfriend for nine months, and those nine months were amazing and incredible.”

She continued: “One thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both OK... we’re obviously not as close as we used to be, but we’re both OK, and we’re both happy, and that’s all that matters.”

Rumours of the breakup first emerged last month, with reports circulating on 21 October.

Siwa then confirmed the news during an appearance on Paris Hilton ’s This is Paris podcast on Tuesday (2 November), revealing that she and Prew, 18, were no longer together but that her ex is still her “best friend”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrFEk_0d3WmORg00

Siwa told Hilton: “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.

“But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

The dancer and singer added that she is “really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end”, adding that she hadn’t known that could happen.

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted,” said Siwa, “But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.”

Follow the AMAs live here .

Comments / 20

Related
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

AMAs red carpet 2021: best dressed celebrities

Last night, a handful of your favourite celebrities attended the 2021 American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) to celebrate the best in the biz. And, of course, what's an award show without some incredible red carpet fashion to kick off the event? Rather than having a set fashion 'brief' (as is often the case with events like this), there was a load of style variety to feast your eyes on, ranging from elegant tiered ballgowns to sexy 'going out' dresses, daring cut-outs and everything in between. Yup, there's an outfit for everyone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Stuns In Black High-Slit Dress For Red Carpet Rollout Ahead Of AMAs

Cardi B looked incredible as she counted down to this weekend’s American Music Awards! The host helped roll out the red carpet in a pair of sky high heels and sexy gown. Cardi B, 28, just can’t wait for the American Music Awards! The “WAP” rapper, who is set to host the show on Sunday, showed up to the Los Angeles venue two days before the to help roll out the red carpet on Friday, Nov. 19. Cardi was all black tie gala vibes in her sexy, high-slit gown and a pair of strappy sandals. The sparkly black ensemble was giving off serious ’80s vibes with its bustier style top attached that included a high neck cover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa's Off-the-Shoulder AMAs Dress Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Her Wear

Ahead of the Dancing With the Stars season finale on Monday, JoJo Siwa took a break from rehearsals to stop by the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Wearing a classic black off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt — a departure from her usual signature bow and colorful outfits — the dancer revealed the occasion was her first glam moment ever, aside from her looks on DWTS.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#Carpet
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa rocks dress and heels for the 'first time' on AMAs red carpet

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KEYT

JoJo Siwa ditches trademark ponytail and bow to debut glamorous red carpet look

With victory within her sights, “Dancing with the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa has ditched her trademark hair bow to premiere a glamorous new look. The singer and social media personality wowed the red carpet on Sunday night at the American Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, where she was presenting the prize for Favorite Pop Duo or Group — which went to BTS.
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

It’s Not Dramatic to Say Time Stopped When Elle Fanning Walked the Red Carpet in This Dress

Could Elle Fanning be ushering in a brand-new style era? It certainly seemed so when the 23-year-old Maleficent star waltzed the red (though technically emerald) carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a getup that eschewed her usual penchant for dreamy pastels and delicate floral patterns. While attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Elle oozed goth goddess energy in a sheer black gown that, similar to outfits worn by most other attendees, is the brainchild of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. The edgy dress featured numerous cutouts — on the sleeves, sides, and, most noticeably, the back — and a completely see-through skirt. Hot damn, we see you, Elle!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Begs JoJo Siwa To Come Visit Her Daughter Kulture, 3, For Christmas At AMAs

Cardi B took a moment while hosting the 2021 AMAs to ask teen superstar JoJo Siwa to visit the rapper’s 3-year-old daughter during the holiday season. To no one’s surprise, Cardi B has already delivered an epic moment while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Early in the star-studded show, Cardi called out to presenter JoJo Siwa in the crowd and asked the 18-year-old superstar if she could pay a visit to Cardi’s daughter Kulture, 3, for Christmas. Cardi said that the visit would be especially appreciated, since JoJo was apparently busy and couldn’t attend Kulture’s princess-themed birthday party in July. After JoJo gave the camera a thumbs up about Cardi’s request, the host said, “Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wears a bridal-worthy dress for AMAs performance

Last night's American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) brought with it some headline-making fashion moments. From JoJo Siwa's dramatic red carpet makeover to host Cardi B's practically unrecognisable gold mask lewk, it was a stylish affair, to say the least. But there's one more incred look we want to bring your attention to: Jennifer Lopez's dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

357K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy