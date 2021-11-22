South Florida making change at defensive coordinator

While his name continues to swirl around the head coaching rumor mill, Mark Stoops is out hitting the recruiting trail for the job he says he plans on keeping. The Kentucky head football coach just closed out another nine-win regular season for the Wildcats, the second in four years for the program. Since 2018, he’s posted an overall record of 32-17 with three straight bowl wins and the opportunity for a fourth on the way. His incoming recruiting class is top 15 in the nation with a slew of high-caliber players already on the roster expected to return. He intends to hit the transfer portal extra hard, too.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO