Watch: Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Discuss the Bengals' Win Over Raiders

By James Rapien
 8 days ago

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday. Watch Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor's postgame press conferences below.

For more on the win, including highlights, go here.

