ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions play of the game: One snap, two big plays on defense

By Max Gerber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFymX_0d3Wk8cZ00

While this game wasn’t much to write home about, there were at least some noteworthy plays for the Detroit Lions in their 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Most plays in this game left Lions fans with that all-too-familiar feeling of doom and gloom, but one single defensive play stood out as a potential turning point for the team.

The Lions entered the fourth quarter down 13-7 and Cleveland had possession of the ball. The Browns struggled to start that drive, committing two penalties over the course of three plays. On the fourth play of the drive, Baker Mayfield attempted a pass to tight end Austin Hooper which was batted down by Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike.

On the very next play, the Lions defensive efforts paid off. Mayfield attempted a deep ball to his receiver, Jarvis Landry. Unfortunately for the Cleveland quarterback, Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone was able to get his hand on the ball and prevent it from making it to Landry. Undrafted rookie cornerback AJ Parker then had a great heads-up play and picked off the ball for his first career interception.

This big play for the defense gave Detroit back the ball with a majority of the fourth quarter still ahead of them. Despite their efforts, the Lions couldn’t make anything out of the drive and had to settle for a field goal.

This defensive play was the one moment of hope for the Lions to turn things around and win this game. While the offense failed to capitalize on the opportunity, the defense gave it their best effort.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife takes shot at Browns in now-deleted Instagram story

The Cleveland Browns averted disaster on Sunday night after escaping the lowly Detroit Lions with an ugly win, 13-10. The Lions were poised to take their first win of the season, but Browns running back Nick Chubb spoiled the party. Returning from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, he caught a critical touchdown pass, rushed for 130 yards, and helped run out the clock to give the Browns the victory and improve to 6-5.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Sandusky Register

Browns' Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions

BEREA — One day off was enough for Baker Mayfield. The Browns' battered quarterback returned to practice after taking a day to rest an assortment of injuries and appears set to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. "That's what we are planning for," said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Mayfield...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Familiar Feeling#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Lions
PennLive.com

Penn State’s 4 keys: The Lions’ path to a seventh win and an 8-0 mark vs. Rutgers in Big Ten play

The second half of the 2021 season has not gone according to plan for Penn State. After a 5-1 first half, the Nittany Lions are 1-3 in their first four games of the second half. James Franklin’s team is just 3-4 in Big Ten play but the Lions are prohibitive favorites against Rutgers Saturday at Beaver Stadium. PSU is 7-0 against the Scarlet Knights since the visitors joined the conference.
PENN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings favorites over the Lions on the road

The Vikings are 5-6 and the Lions are 0-10-1 — so it should be no surprise that Minnesota is favored in Week 13. The Vikings head into the Sunday matchup as 6.5-point (-120) favorites over the Lions (+100) in Week 13, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Minnesota lost to San Francisco...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions' Jared Goff (oblique) says he's a 'game-day decision' to play vs. Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff practiced Tuesday after he missed this past Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns that dropped his team to 0-9-1 with an oblique injury, and head coach Dan Campbell told reporters he's "leaning" toward starting his QB1 over backup Tim Boyle for the Thanksgiving afternoon home game against the 3-7 Chicago Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy