Good things happen when Justin Jefferson has the ball, yet he was only targeted nine times in Week 8 and 9 combined. Opponents have taken notice of Jefferson after his seven-touchdown, 1,400-yard rookie campaign last year. Jefferson says he can tell whether they are treating him or Adam Thielen as Minnesota’s No. 1 receiver. My guess is that many of them see Jefferson, 22, as the biggest threat.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO