NBA

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

By Sam Yip
 8 days ago
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.

Check the video below to see the sequence.

AllLakers

