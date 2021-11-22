ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Number of people contacting NSPCC about child abuse hits record level

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
Record numbers of people have contacted the NSPCC with concerns about child abuse amid a “surge in publicity” about sexual violence against women and girls.

Some 4,735 calls about child sexual abuse or exploitation were made to the charity in the six months to October – up by a third (36 per cent) from the same period in 2020.

The NSPCC said people have felt “empowered to voice their concerns” following widespread media coverage of the issue.

Figures show the charity was dealing with an average of 26 contacts a day from people concerned about a child in the first half of the 2021-2 financial year.

Kam Thandi, head of the NSPCC helpline, said she was “worried that the risk of abuse has gone up since the start of the pandemic, with children more vulnerable and out of sight of the adults who can keep them safe”.

Of the calls received between April and September where the time of the abuse was known, 60 per cent concerned abuse that had taken place more than six months before.

More than 2,100 calls were about abuse that had occurred at least six months ago, compared with 1,456 more recently.

The charity noted that helpline calls relating to other concerns have fallen to pre-pandemic levels while concerns about abuse continue to rise.

Part of the rise, it said, is a result of the Report Abuse in Education helpline it set up in April, with support from the Department for Education.

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesman said: “Child sexual abuse is a despicable crime and every child has a right to be protected. The Government is committed to keeping children and young people safe from all forms of abuse including exploitation.

”The NSPCC's helpline has provided a vital service for children and adults affected by sexual abuse, which is why we have increased the NSPCC's core grant to £2.6m to help it continue to meet heightened demand.“

Additional reporting by PA

The Independent

The language police use can undermine domestic abuse victims

As police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard, North Yorkshire Police Commissioner Philip Allott said women “need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested”. Couzens had exploited his authority to falsely arrest Everard, yet Allott appeared to be informing women that it is their responsibility not to get raped and murdered by the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

More than two thirds of people support doubling child payment, poll finds

More than two thirds of people think next month’s Scottish Government budget should be used to double a benefit payment made to poorer families, according to new research for anti-poverty campaigners. The polling, conducted for the End Child Poverty coalition in Scotland found that once “don’t knows” were excluded, 68%...
SOCIETY
The Independent

£26m paid out to Historical Institutional Abuse survivors

More than £26 million has been paid out to survivors of historical institutional abuse, Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said.Paul Givan said by October the Historical Institutional Abuse redress board had received 2,100 applications.He also told MLAs that the delivery of an apology to survivors “remains a priority”.Some survivors have raised concern around the process of applying for compensation, saying it risks re-traumatising those who suffered abused in residential homes run by religious orders and the state.Mr Givan said he met with the president of the board Judge Huddleston last week to discuss issues raised by survivors, and agreed the...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: Face masks must be worn again in secondary schools and colleges, government says

Face masks should be worn in communal areas in England's schools and colleges as part of efforts to slow the spread of the omicron Covid variant, the government has said.Pupils in year 7 and above, plus staff and visitors, are being “strongly advised” to wear a face covering under the “temporary and precautionary” measure, which will take effect from Monday. Masks will not be required in classrooms and exemptions will remain in place for those who have a medical reason not to wear one.Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, said the measure was a “targeted and proportionate action as a...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Child abusers could face life behind bars under plans for tougher sentences

Child abusers could face life behind bars under plans for tougher sentences confirmed by the Government.Maximum punishments for a range of child cruelty offences are among a series of measures ministers want to add to the Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently going through Parliament.The changes, dubbed Tony’s Law follow a campaign by MP Tom Tugendhat and the adoptive family of seven-year-old Tony Hudgell who had to have both his legs amputated in 2017 as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his birth parents.In welcoming the changes Tony’s adoptive mother Paula Hudgell said that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid boosters to be recommended for younger adults ‘within hours’, says minister

Top scientists advising Boris Johnson’s government are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday, a health minister has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been asked to consider boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.On the recommended changes, aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, he added: “I don’t think [advice] has been formally delivered,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call for stronger masks advice as more Omicron cases emerge

Ministers have been urged to take a firmer stance on mask-wearing in pubs and restaurants amid rising concern that the Omicron variant will disrupt Christmas festivities. Face coverings become compulsory again on public transport and in shops from Tuesday and teachers and pupils in Year 7 and above are now being “strongly advised” to wear masks in communal areas outside classrooms in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Paedophile ex-football coach Barry Bennell to give evidence at High Court trial

Lawyers are preparing to question paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell about his involvement with Manchester City four decades ago at a High Court trial.Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, is due to give evidence to a judge overseeing the trial on Tuesday, after eight men made damages claims against the football club.Mr Justice Johnson began overseeing the trial, at the High Court in London in late October.The eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell, now 67, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid inquiry must look at NHS 111 ‘mishandling’, bereaved families say

The inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic should look at the “mishandling” of the NHS 111 service, families bereaved during the crisis have said.In a scathing report, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said the service was inappropriately used to “alleviate the burden on the NHS” with “horrific” consequences.The report, based on a survey of families, said many believed that the service “failed to recognise how seriously ill their relatives were and direct them to appropriate care”.They argue that the service was also quickly “swamped” during the first wave despite the addition of 700 new call...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Independent review calls for radical reform following deaths in Scottish prisons

An independent body should carry out a separate investigation into every death in prison custody in Scotland, a review has recommended.The report of the Independent Review of the Response to Deaths in Prison Custody follows two years of research, analysis and engagement with families affected by deaths in custody, as well as prison and NHS staff.Commissioned by Humza Yousaf, then Justice Secretary in November 2019,  it has recommended a wide-ranging set of “systemic, practical and compassionate” changes to radically improve how deaths in prison custody are responded to in Scotland.The report said: “Two pillars of trauma-informed practice are choice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doubling Child Payment may not be enough to hit poverty target, expert warns

The Scottish Government may still miss its interim targets for reducing child poverty, a group that advises ministers has warned, despite Nicola Sturgeon announcing the doubling of the flagship payment aimed at helping poorer children.The First Minister told the SNP conference that the Scottish Child Payment was to be increased from £10 a week to £20 a week from April 2022.While she said tough choices would have to be made in next week’s Scottish Budget to pay for this, she insisted the move was “without doubt the boldest and most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK”.Currently, the parents of about...
CHARITIES
