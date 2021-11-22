Airbus and VRM Switzerland cooperate on simulator

Switzerland have done it again, grabbing glory from the mouths of supposedly greater footballing nations. Once again, one of the sport’s superpowers has woken up one morning, ready to eat breakfast with destiny, only to go downstairs and find that Switzerland has already scoffed its meal. In this summer’s Euro 2020, France seemed to be moving toward the next stage of the tournament, soaring toward glory on the back of a series of sublime performances from Paul Pogba. That was until Switzerland snatched away their aspirations with a last-minute goal to force extra time in the Round of 16 before sending them home by winning the penalty shootout. Most recently, Italy has been made to suffer at Swiss hands. The newly crowned European champions were looking to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but Switzerland held them to a 1-1 draw and then beat Bulgaria 4-0, meaning that Switzerland claimed the top spot in the group and Italy must now reach Qatar via the playoffs.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO