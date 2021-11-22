Del Mar Results Sunday November 21st, 2021

The Maconaquah boys basketball team fell to Taylor on the road Saturday in their season opener. Taylor came out shooting the ball very well, with Maconaquah struggling to respond. After some halftime adjustments, the Braves held Taylor to nine third quarter points, but were not able to keep up the pressure into the fourth quarter, when fouls starting becoming an issue. Leading the Braves in scoring was Hayden Maiben with 25, Bauer Maple with 16, and Brayden Betzner with 15. Hayden Maiben also led in rebounding and assists with sesven boards and four assists.

BASKETBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO