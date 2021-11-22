ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Del Mar Results Sunday November 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 8 days ago

7th-$39,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pasadena Star-News

Horse racing consensus picks for Sunday Nov. 21 at Del Mar

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for races on Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at Del Mar. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
DEL MAR, CA
dmtc.com

Principe Carlo Surprises Sunday in Cary Grant Stakes at Del Mar

Mia Familia Racing Stable’s Principe Carlo, the longest price in the field at better than 18-1, came widest but strongest of all at the finish to win by the proverbial whisker at the conclusion of the $100,500 Cary Grant Stakes for California-breds Sunday at Del Mar. The 5-year-old horse by...
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Year Olds Up Fillies
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: November 21st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KSEE) – Interestingly enough, Fresno State both began and ended the 1981 football season by beating a Pac-10 team. And almost by the same score. The Bulldogs defeated Oregon in the opener, 23-16. They beat Arizona in the finale, 23-17. In that game against the Wildcats, which took place on this day in […]
FRESNO, CA
dmtc.com

Del Mar Closes Meet Sunday Featuring Grade I Matriarch

Del Mar’s Bing Crosby Season #8 will come to a sweet close Sunday with a nine-race card topped by the Grade I, $400,000 Matriarch Stakes. Besides the filly and mare grass feature, there also will be the Grade III, $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes for 2-year-olds. The Matriarch has lured seven for its mile journey, while the DeMille has brought out 11 for its eight furlongs on the green.
DEL MAR, CA
perutribune.com

UCLA runs past Cal 42-14 to wrap up 8-win regular season

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three touchdown passes, Zach Charbonnet rushed for 106 yards and another score, and UCLA wrapped up its first eight-win regular season since 2015 with a 42-14 victory over California on Saturday night. Kyle Philips caught two touchdown passes, Greg Dulcich caught another and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Sets Record For Wagering at Fall Meet

Record Wagering, Safe Racing Highlight Del Mar 2021 Seasons. Del Mar brought to a close its 2021 racing calendar on Sunday with the conclusion of its eighth Bing Crosby Season adding additional luster to its robust summer stand. Between them, the pair totaled an exceptional combined final wagering mark of $943.49 million, a record for the seaside oval.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
perutribune.com

County Sports Roundup

The Maconaquah boys basketball team fell to Taylor on the road Saturday in their season opener. Taylor came out shooting the ball very well, with Maconaquah struggling to respond. After some halftime adjustments, the Braves held Taylor to nine third quarter points, but were not able to keep up the pressure into the fourth quarter, when fouls starting becoming an issue. Leading the Braves in scoring was Hayden Maiben with 25, Bauer Maple with 16, and Brayden Betzner with 15. Hayden Maiben also led in rebounding and assists with sesven boards and four assists.
BASKETBALL
perutribune.com

Weekend Sports in Brief

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach Sunday in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping another’s highly accomplished head coach.
SPORTS
perutribune.com

Toronto tops Ducks, ties team mark for consecutive road wins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs completed the most successful month in franchise history by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs went 12-2-0 this month, becoming the eighth...
NHL
perutribune.com

Kraken top Panthers; Florida falls short of home win record

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan...
NHL
perutribune.com

No. 16 St. Bonaventure loses for the first time this season

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead Northern Iowa to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers (2-3) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2019 at then-No. 23 Colorado.
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past LaSalle, 74-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre'una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a 74-52 win over LaSalle on Saturday. The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.
KENTUCKY STATE
perutribune.com

Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday. It was later called off just after halftime. With two fewer players, Belenenses was soon trailing. Benfica scored all goals in the 7-0...
SOCCER
perutribune.com

No. 5 Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14, awaits playoff fate

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Notre Dame did its job and now all the Fighting Irish can do is wait. Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 5 Notre Dame finished off the regular season with a 45-14 victory over Stanford on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive.
STANFORD, CA
perutribune.com

No. 4 Kansas beats Iona 96-83 in 1st Self-Pitino meeting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino. David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1)....
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

No. 13 Iowa St. women beat UMass win Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and No. 13 Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts 76-71 on Sunday night to win the Gulf Coast Showcase. Iowa State (7-0), which played its...
IOWA STATE
perutribune.com

No. 13 BYU squanders lead, rallies to beat USC 35-31

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brigham Young isn't used to having to rally from behind, yet the 13th-ranked Cougars were able to come back after blowing a 15-point lead in the second half against Southern California on Saturday night. Jackson McChesney’s 7-yard TD run with 3:57 remaining and a red zone...
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

Sampson, Brown guide Arkansas-Pine Bluff to first victory

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Trey Sampson had 21 points and Brandon Brown added a double-double as Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped its season-opening seven-game losing streak with a 75-70 victory over Arkansas Baptist on Monday night. Brahm Harris had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (1-7). Brown had...
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy