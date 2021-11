TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re planning on picking out that perfect Christmas tree, AAA Texas is reminding drivers to make sure it’s secure before driving off. It is both unsafe and illegal for items to fall from a vehicle while on the road, including Christmas trees. An improperly secured tree may cost drivers as much as $1,500 in repairs due to worn paint, torn rubber seals, warped window frames, and scratched windows. AAA Texas warns that the vehicle owner may also be held liable for any damages a fallen tree causes to others. “Improperly secured Christmas trees are a danger to everyone on the road...

