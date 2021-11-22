ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

 8 days ago

Multiple dead, 20+ injured after SUV plows into Christmas...

5 killed, more than 40 injured after SUV speeds through Waukesha parade Sunday

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
WAUKESHA, WI
2 hurt after Sunday morning vehicle crash in Decatur

DECATUR — Firefighters report two people were taken to a hospital late Sunday morning after a collision between two pickup trucks at the intersection of West Grand and Fairview avenues in Decatur. Bus driver cited in Jasper Street collision. “I believe one of our engines was actually returning from a...
DECATUR, IL
Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
3 incarcerated teens reportedly escape Louisiana detention center, remain at large

BRIDGE CTIY, La. (TCD) -- Three juveniles reportedly escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Sunday and remain on the run. According to the Louisiana State Police, the three escaped the facility located on River Road in Bridge City between 2 and 3 a.m. WVUE-TV reports 16-year-old Damarion Simmons, 14-year-old Devantae Payne, and 18-year-old Errol Gillett were all still at large 12 hours later.
LOUISIANA STATE
Urgent search for schoolboy missing overnight in freezing temperatures

An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth. Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures. He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair. Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on. Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening. A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice...
Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Gun Barrel City man dies in 1-vehicle wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gun Barrel City man has died following a rollover wreck near Athens Saturday morning. Micheal Edward, 23, died at an Athens hospital. According to the preliminary DPS report, Edward was driving a 2021 Kia Forte north on State Highway 19 3.5 miles north of Athens at 5:29 a.m. when he left the road to the east and began rolling. The vehicle came to a stop upright facing south.
ATHENS, TX

