Janesville, WI

Santa Claus to call Janesville children Dec. 8

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago
JANESVILLE

The city’s Recreation Division and Janesville Noon Lions Club will make Santa Claus calls to Janesville children Wednesday, Dec. 8.

This free program gives children a chance to communicate with Santa directly. Calls will be made from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to Janesville children age 10 and younger, according to a city news release.

To register for the program, complete the application form on the city’s website. Individual forms should be completed for each child registered.

Forms must be returned to the Recreation Division by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

For questions or more information, call the Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
