A sneaky reference made by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan in the most recent episode did not go unnoticed by fans. Sheridan is the man behind “Yellowstone” but he’s spending more time in front of the camera this season. His character, Travis Wheatley, is a tough-talking horse expert with little time for nonsense. He’s already appeared in several episodes this season but his most expansive appearance came Sunday night. He was a featured storyline in the fourth episode of the fourth season as he bonds with the recently exiled Jimmy. Wheatly is to take Jimmy to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas after John Dutton dismisses him from “Yellowstone” Ranch. Dutton tells Jimmy that he can come back to “Yellowstone” when he is ready and encourages him to take advantage of this opportunity. Dutton tells him pretty sternly that this is the last favor he will call in for him and he’s on his own if he screws up.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO