WATCH: Lakers' LeBron James ejected after wild scuffle with Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons game grew heated in the third quarter.

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got in a major scuffle that took several minutes to cool down. The benches from both teams had to get involved as Stewart continuously tried to make his way to LeBron.

After the replay, it showed LeBron and Stewart fighting for a box out during a free throw. James’ left elbow hit Stewart in the eye, causing blood to spill everywhere.

LeBron was issued a flagrant two foul and was ejected. Stewart was also ejected, and Russell Westbrook was issued a technical foul.

See a clip of the moment here (h/t: @Rob Perez):