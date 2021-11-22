ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday Night Football open thread: Steelers at Chargers

By John Whiticar
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football features two teams looking to rebound. The Pittsburgh Steelers combined with the Detroit Lions to produce an ugly tie last week. Mason Rudolph struggled in poor conditions, but...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Sunday Night Football#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nbc
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bengals Make Decision On Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be throwing to a familiar face this Sunday. The team just announced that tight end Thaddeus Moss has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. While there’s no guarantee that Moss will receive any playing time against the Steelers this weekend,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets real on Pittsburgh’s playoff odds

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Won’t Have Star Player For Game vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to tie the AFC North lead for wins if they can beat the rival Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. But they’ll be without one of their key players as they try to get that W. On Saturday, the Steelers announced that starting cornerback Joe Haden has...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy