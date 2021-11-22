Sunday Night Football open thread: Steelers at Chargers

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.

