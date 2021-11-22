Rick Carlisle benches starters, gets immediate results

Rick Carlisle shows he's not afraid to shake things up with his lineup. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle delivered a wake-up call by benching Indiana's starters against Charlotte on Friday, James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star writes. Carlisle pulled his opening group with eight minutes left in the third quarter, clearly unhappy with the way it was playing.

Indiana’s reserves then closed a 25-point deficit and nearly took the lead, but Charlotte managed to hang on for a 121-118 win. Carlisle’s decision led to the Pacers giving a better effort on Saturday during a 111-94 victory.

“Energy and effort, you gotta bring it every night,” star big man Domantas Sabonis said. “It’s a long season, a lot of games, and sometimes it’s hard to bring it. But it has to be a collective group, not (just) one or two guys can bring it because then the defense breaks down or on offense someone’s not committed to what we’re doing. (Saturday) felt like everybody was committed and good results showed.”

There’s more from the Central Division: