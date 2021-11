Jared Goff still hasn't won a game as the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, but coach Dan Campbell isn't ready to bench him yet. "I still think right now he's the guy that gives us the best chance," Campbell said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. "It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now. It’s hard to say that, man. Because, ah man, there again, every time we tried to throw it in dropback just about, our protection breaks down."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO