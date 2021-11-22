ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia to allow entry for fully-vaccinated visa holders from Dec. 1

 7 days ago

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia will allow entry for fully-vaccinated eligible visa holders into the country from Dec. 1 without applying for a travel exemption, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as it takes further steps to restart international travel.

A flight crew returning from LA arrives at Sydney Airport in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) border restrictions easing, with fully vaccinated Australians being allowed into Sydney from overseas without quarantine for the first time since March 2020, in Sydney, Australia, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Australia will also welcome vaccinated citizens from Japan and South Korea from the beginning of next month, Morrison said.

Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, opened their borders to international travellers from Nov. 1, although the easing of entry rules only benefited returning citizens and permanent residents.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill

raleighnews.net

Philippines allows entry for vaccinated tourists

Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Philippines has opened borders for tourists who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Friday. Tourists are required to be fully immunized with vaccines approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization or the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
