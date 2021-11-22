ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talor-made: Gooch cruises to first Tour victory at RSM Classic

By Lisa Antonucci
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Talor Gooch gave himself a belated 30th birthday present Sunday when...

