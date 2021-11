The Indianapolis Colts are 6-5 on the season and back in the thick of the AFC playoff race after blowing out the Bills in Buffalo, 41-15. This was a historic day for Indy as they watched running back Jonathan Taylor score a franchise-record five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in the winning effort. While he was the key cog for the offense, the Colts defense also was able to force a handful of turnovers against Buffalo, who now fall to second place in the AFC East.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO