Adweek's 2021 Young Influentials Are All About Creating Change in Their Industries

By Adweek Staff
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re so thrilled to bring you this year’s class of Young Influentials. In this digital cover story, we’re highlighting leaders and innovators spanning media, entertainment,...

After almost 20 years as an employee at media companies like Condé Nast and Time Inc. (and later on lifestyle brand Goop), Kimberly Kreuzberger knew it was time to move into the next phase in her career. She had constructed a strong foundation of building brand value and generating major revenue for other brands and, combining this with her innate personality traits of grit and creativity, she was ready to bet on herself and take a leap.
With the creator economy rapidly growing, more and more companies are looking to these unique artists to engage consumers and grow their business. In my role as the Instagram Business Marketing Lead for North America, companies often ask me for best practices around working with creators and brand influencers. To deliver practical, hands-on advice, I went straight to the source: filmmaker Karen X. Cheng, one of the biggest names in the world of branded content.
As we near the two-year mark of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, marketers and advertisers are looking to take advantage of the “digital fatigue” consumers are experiencing by investing in out-of-home advertising. Breana Mallamaci. Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making...
Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Collab’s Will Eagle walks us through the different types of creatives active online today. Below, in his own words, he says working with them is not a one-size-fits-all for brands.
Before the spread of COVID-19 in 2019, movie sales around the world raked in over $45 billion. As cinemas shut down across the country due to the pandemic, in 2020, the US market decreased 65.7% from $11.4 billion to $3.9 billion. Since the pandemic has eased and people have adapted...
For those looking to start a footwear business, success hinges on developing a strong team that can execute your vision for the long term. And that’s no easy feat. Who you partner with, how you structure your organization and where you apply your resources are both vital and challenging decisions that designers must consider on the road to entrepreneurship. Which is why it’s one of the major topics that FN x FIT explores in the “Footwear Business Foundations” educational program powered by Yellowbrick. [Click here to learn more about Footwear Business Foundations as well as to enroll.] In the first module of the...
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has made Adweek’s 2021 Most Powerful Women In Sports list. The group of 34 female leaders in sports made the list for moving athletics forward for everyone, and elevating their teams, leagues, brands, and clients. Adweek’s David Cohen wrote the following on McMahon’s profile...
Here's your weekly recap—the most viewed news stories on our site for the week ended November 27, 2021. The biggest story last week was Lush Cosmetics’ announcement that it is deactivating its social media accounts. It's not a "blackout" day—it's a full-on disconnect, and it may be for good, it seems. The brand said it will deactivate its Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat accounts, so Twitter and YouTube both seem to be safe, for now.
And so, generally, the people who invested in tech companies — the traditional venture investors — could tap their extended talent networks and apply their knowledge to bring talented people into startups, or at least coach the founders on how to select the right talent to scale and grow. To...
“Remote work,” “flex-schedules,” “hybrid” models: the buzzwords fill the air. And yet, the practical implications have been front and center in the minds of those responsible for designing the workspaces of the future. Locally, it’s a question for K.J. Jacobs, principal at McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, the firm designing the...
Two big brands are supporting Black-owned businesses in the lead up to Black Friday. Both Google and Target have released campaigns to promote shopping at Black-owned businesses the day after Thanksgiving and through the holiday season. Google’s second annual @BlackOwnedFriday features the talents of artists T-Pain and Normani to sing...
Let's catch you up with what's been going on with the music industry. This is seriously so amazing! Artists have been dealing with so many mental health issues in different scales than people out of the spotlight do. Mental health struggles within the industry is definitely something that has been more transparent among celebrities, and I think that's a really important conversation to continue having. The stigma around mental health and disclosing the struggles people are dealing with shouldn't be something we ignore. It is very prevalent in our society, and by Sony encouraging counseling by opening up a program specifically for their artist, they are aiding in shutting down the stigma around mental health care.
Sander is the Global CEO of 180, with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York and Dubai. Sander led the agency's recent shift to a creativity-oriented ecosystem model, centred around a vision to see ‘the world as it could be’. An active contributor to the advertising community, Sander currently serves on the Supervisory Board for Aflatoun International, a non-profit offering social and financial education to children around the world. Most recently, he spearheaded an initiative to promote the recruitment of talent from the wide pool of refugees in the Netherlands into the creative industry in Amsterdam. 
Consumers at Christmastime essentially want two things: to consume and to feel good about it. And with an entirely new patch of grey hairs dedicated to the pandemic, we’re all in desperate need of a bit of feel-good positivity this year. So it’s little wonder that we’re seeing a flurry of cause-driven advertising hit our screens during this season of goodwill.
As it becomes more common to see women leading the front offices of sports organizations, two women who have ascended the ranks: Catherine Raîche, vice president of football operations of the Philadelphia Eagles, and PGA Tour’s DEI chief Neera Shetty. Both women joined Adweek’s Brandweek Sports Marketing summit to talk about what’s next for women in the business of sports and offer advice for women looking to enter the industry.
Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Jake McKenzie of Intermark Group lays out the cognitive pitfalls that marketers under pressure may easily succumb to. Below, in his own words, he offers five lessons to help keep bias out of decision-making.
