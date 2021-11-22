Adweek's 2021 Young Influentials Are All About Creating Change in Their Industries

Let's catch you up with what's been going on with the music industry. This is seriously so amazing! Artists have been dealing with so many mental health issues in different scales than people out of the spotlight do. Mental health struggles within the industry is definitely something that has been more transparent among celebrities, and I think that's a really important conversation to continue having. The stigma around mental health and disclosing the struggles people are dealing with shouldn't be something we ignore. It is very prevalent in our society, and by Sony encouraging counseling by opening up a program specifically for their artist, they are aiding in shutting down the stigma around mental health care.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO