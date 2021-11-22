Adweek's 2021 Young Influentials Are All About Creating Change in Their Industries

Sander is the Global CEO of 180, with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York and Dubai. Sander led the agency's recent shift to a creativity-oriented ecosystem model, centred around a vision to see ‘the world as it could be’. An active contributor to the advertising community, Sander currently serves on the Supervisory Board for Aflatoun International, a non-profit offering social and financial education to children around the world. Most recently, he spearheaded an initiative to promote the recruitment of talent from the wide pool of refugees in the Netherlands into the creative industry in Amsterdam.
Comments / 0