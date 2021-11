Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has become the best young pass catcher the franchise has had since Randy Moss. Maybe Jefferson is every bit as good as Moss was. On Sunday, Jefferson racked up the 11th 100-yard receiving game of his career. It’s his eleventh in two seasons, matching Moss and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for second in the Super Bowl era. Jefferson has seven games left to add to his total; the record is held by Odell Beckham Jr., who did it fifteen times in his first two years with the Giants.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO