The Calgary Flames were one of the hottest teams in the NHL out of the gate, riding a 10-game point streak and battling for the top spot in the Western Conference. In a true reversal of fortune, the last 10 days have seen the Flames cool off substantially and drop four out of their last five contests. While the boys in red have suffered a serious offensive power outage in recent days, the one thing that hasn’t changed from game one of the season has been the absolutely stellar performance of Calgary’s number one goaltender Jacob Markstrom and his rookie backup Dan Vladar.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO