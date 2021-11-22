ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha

swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 9

suziq2115
8d ago

Doesn't anyone else wonder why Jake Blake never shows up to anything? I think his uncle has a "look at me" complex when he should be taking care of his 9 kids. I guess we as taxpayers will just keep working, paying taxes and feeding his kids. Not like he is taking care of them.

Reply
5
Nurse from WI
8d ago

Kyle stated in a video 2 weeks before this happened stating he wanted to shoot people at a pharmacy. Two weeks later he shot at 4 people. 4. So he sure accomplished this. What kind of person ACTUALLY states they want to get their assault rifle and shoot people and ACTUALLY does this? The judge did not allow this video. Or the video of Kyle displaying the white supremacy sign on his hand in a bar his mother took him to a day after court. Or the video of him punching a girl the summer before this happened. The fact Kyle went there that night with a mind set of shooting people speaks volumes of who he actually is. As a medical professional I find this extremely scary. He thinks of shooting people and actually did it. This is NOT normal mental health. Obviously. He crossed state lines with an assault rifle in a city of unrest. He was the only one who shot towards anyone. Obviously someone or many believed he was not guilty. This is why it took almost 4 days for deliberation.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Ap Archive
The Associated Press

White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms)...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy