Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a...www.swiowanewssource.com
Doesn't anyone else wonder why Jake Blake never shows up to anything? I think his uncle has a "look at me" complex when he should be taking care of his 9 kids. I guess we as taxpayers will just keep working, paying taxes and feeding his kids. Not like he is taking care of them.
Kyle stated in a video 2 weeks before this happened stating he wanted to shoot people at a pharmacy. Two weeks later he shot at 4 people. 4. So he sure accomplished this. What kind of person ACTUALLY states they want to get their assault rifle and shoot people and ACTUALLY does this? The judge did not allow this video. Or the video of Kyle displaying the white supremacy sign on his hand in a bar his mother took him to a day after court. Or the video of him punching a girl the summer before this happened. The fact Kyle went there that night with a mind set of shooting people speaks volumes of who he actually is. As a medical professional I find this extremely scary. He thinks of shooting people and actually did it. This is NOT normal mental health. Obviously. He crossed state lines with an assault rifle in a city of unrest. He was the only one who shot towards anyone. Obviously someone or many believed he was not guilty. This is why it took almost 4 days for deliberation.
